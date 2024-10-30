A lady was heartbroken after her friends failed to turn up to support her during the burial of her deceased father

The mourning lady recalled how she came through for her friends when they lost their loved ones

Her touching post has gone viral on social media and elicited emotional reactions, with some people encouraging her

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A lady who lost her father was disappointed after none of her friends showed up for the burial.

The heartbroken lady, @emmy_magale, took to TikTok to express her displeasure over her friends' actions.

She said none of her friends attended the burial. Photo Credit: @emmy_magale

Source: TikTok

@emmy_magale said she usually bought the coffins for her friends who lost a loved one, but they failed to show up for her.

She attached a clip in which she stood alone before a grave believed to be her father's. The mourning lady advised people never to overplay their roles in people's lives. She wrote:

"NONE OF MY FRIENDS ATTENDED MY DADS BURIAL.

"Never overplay your role in peoples lives.

"I always buy coffin to the deceased for every friends of mine relative.

"Sadly when my dad died none of my friends showed up."

Saddening moment at her father's burial

In another post, she recalled a heartbreaking moment at her father's burial.

"When the Mc called me and my friends I was alone and took the picture alone .Sadly none of my friends showed up at my dads burial but when its their turn I always fully show up..sad reality of life...

"Do not overplay your role in people's lives."

See her touching post here.

Her lamentation elicited emotional reactions

Opeyemi🤍🥀 said:

"Same thing happened me my ex friend of 7 years don’t even showed up and I was there for her when she lost her dad .. now she is telling me to forget and forgive."

Oriaku Ebere 🇧🇷❤️💍👑 said:

"I don't keep friends, so I don't expect anyone around me neither am I ready to host people."

delighteze981 said:

"Una still dey keep friends, na Jesus christ be my friend ooh.

"Friends has dealt with me."

Lolo OkpalaNnewi said:

"This is one of the reasons why I don't have friends because non of us understands what friendship is all about. It's well."

Stella okunuga said:

"Same thing when I lost my mum none of them came my frnd was sick I had to go to the hospital to stay with her for days , it was a lesson to me."

SkyBoard Broadcasting said:

"People are like that ooo. My friends offered all manner of excuses during my mother's burial. In my father's burial, two shameless friends asked me for transport fare to return to their bases."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride had reacted after all her bridesmaids failed to turn up for her wedding.

Birthday celebrant records zero guest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had wept as nobody showed up at her birthday party.

Despite inviting her friends to the occasion, nobody showed up at the venue, leaving her in bitter tears.

The sad lady cried uncontrollably as she called a close friend on the phone to explain her situation to him. X user, Koko Junior, shared the sad story on the platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng