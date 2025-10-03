A Nigerian woman became the first lawyer in her family after completing law school and celebrated the milestone

She marked her achievement by joyfully celebrating with her family, hugging, and sharing the joyous moment together

Her success was widely shared on social media when a video showed her celebrating the completion of law school, becoming the first lawyer in her family

A Nigerian lady trended online as she became the first lawyer in her family and celebrated happily after finishing law school.

She could be heard in the video bragging to her family that she's now a lawyer while making a humorous statement, asking people to go and look for trouble.

Lady becomes 1st lawyer in her family

She could be seen in the clip with her father and sister as they all celebrated together.

The sister and another individual held a banner showing that she was now a barrister.

“Her sister, a barrister, is now the star of the family,” was boldly written on it.

She also welcomed her dad as they hugged briefly.

According to a post made available on TikTok by @__iremide, she celebrated becoming a barrister after finishing law school.

At the beginning of the video, she expressed herself with some words, saying:

"Period, oncho. Go and look for trouble. Who’s your lawyer? Tell them Iremide.

"If e easy run am !!! Periodt."

The Tiktok video showed her dancing with her father while her sister joined in.

Moments later, she spotted her father, walked up to greet him, and not long after, they all danced together happily.

The post soon made its way online, and many individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

