Sheik Jamiu Sanusi petitions police over alleged cyberstalking and defamation by Saheed Teyinbo

Amiolohun's counsel claims false statements incite violence and disrupt public peace

Teyinbo accused of spreading damaging lies to intimidate the cleric and provoke physical attacks

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A Muslim Cleric, Sheik Jamiu Sanusi, popularly known as Amiolohun has submitted a petition against Saheed Teyinbo also known as Alfasuna to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, over an alleged Cyberstalling and Criminal Defamation of Character.

Amiolohun’s counsels; G.H Agoro & Co, wrote the petition on his behalf, dated Monday, April 13, 2026 and signed by Ade Osinaike Esq.

Cleric Sheik Sanusi seeks Justice as cyberstalker allegedly threatens his life. Photo credit: Sheik Jamiu Sanusi/@PoliceNG

Source: UGC

The counsels urged the Lagos Police to investigate the cyberstalking and criminal defamation of Sheik Sanusi with the fear of death and violence of personal bodily injury

According to the petition, Saheed Teyinbo also known as Alfasuna of Dalemo-Alakuko area has been cyberstalking and criminally defaming Sheik Sanusi through his Facebook and TikTok pages.

"The cyberstalking and criminal defamation has remained persistent with inconvenience and needless anxiety caused our client through deliberate falsehood being spread against him to ensure physical violent attack is carried out on him in addition to the barrage of online attacks that he is already being subjected to."

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The counsels explained that the cyberstalking and criminal defamation was orchestrated to bully and harass Sheik Sanusi into the fear of death.

Teyinbo allegedly said the cleric was sponsored to Mecca for Holy pilgrimage by a certain individual, who also bought him a car, but that he sat with other Alfas in his sitting room and invoked a diabolical spirit to destroy the life of his said benefactor.

"That our client was responsible for his wife's pregnancy issue, which made the wife to have stillbirth through a caesarian section.

"That his wealthy Chairman was thrown into financial problem by our client through spiritual means, adding that the said Chairman began to sell his properties to the extent that he is on the verge of selling his only existing property at present and all through the spiritual machination of our client.

"Screaming that our client should be held responsible if anything happens to him to attract violent attacks against him."

The counsels said further that the "deliberate falsehood being spread against our client online has attracted limitless online and physical attacks against him such that it is now a breach of public peace because the online mobs have resorted to attacking our client wherever he is seen carrying out his calling delivering sermon to the general public, hence the petition."

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Source: Legit.ng