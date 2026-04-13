Pastor Abel Damina sparked controversy after rejecting the popular belief that “givers never lack” is biblical

He argued that giving does not guarantee wealth, and challenged teachings about tithing and prosperity

His sermon ignited intense debate among Christians as many tried to counter him online with bible scriptures

Pastor Abel Damina has stirred controversy with his recent sermon, where he dismissed the popular saying “givers never lack” as unbiblical and misleading.

Speaking to his congregation, Damina insisted that no scripture in the Bible guarantees that people who give will never experience lack.

Pastor Abel Damina sermon divides opinions on generosity Credit: @abeldamina

Source: TikTok

He described the widespread belief as dishonest, stressing that giving does not automatically produce wealth.

“There is no scripture in the Bible that says when you give, you will never lack. Anybody who claims that givers never lack is a fr@ud. Nobody prospers by giving. When you give, you lack because it leaves you and creates a vacuum, then you have to work again to recover it, and sometimes you never recover it,” he said.

The pastor explained that his teaching was aimed at correcting what he called a “mindset issue.”

According to him, many Christians have been conditioned to think financial success comes solely through giving to God.

“Our mindset was wired to think that we only get rich when we give to God. I kept questioning it because I saw people who were diligently giving yet remained broke. I never saw anyone who became a billionaire simply because they tithed,” he added.

Damina emphasised that those who became wealthy while tithing did so because of their jobs or businesses, not because of their offerings.

“Even those who became billionaires while tithing did so because they had jobs and businesses. That is why they became billionaires, not because they tithed,” he said.

He concluded by stating that blessings are not tied to tithing or offerings, but to the fact that the earth itself is already structured with divine provision.

“God did not bless you because you gave tithe or anything. He blessed because He has already blessed. The reason you have jobs, turn trees into paper, extract crude oil is because God has already blessed the planet,” Damina said.

His remarks have sparked heated debate among Christians, with some supporting his bold stance while others argue that generosity remains a biblical principle tied to spiritual blessings.

Watch him talk below:

Pastor Abel Damina's teaching trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ckgramm said:

"That's how you know because immediately giver wise, receiver go begin dey squeeze face 🤣🤣🤣."

sauceprince1 said:

"I have a feeling this man will write his own Bible soon. Not saying he is wrong oh, but he frowns at almost everything! Maybe because he is bald."

kachi0498 said:

"Money I work for if I don't give you I'll lack okay naw 😂😂😂😂."

green_leafs90

"Person wey get sense know this tay tay. No give them money wey you suppose use invest oo. You go cry."

iamgentlesoul_ said:

"Givers dey quick suffer pass takers."

lollyde007 said:

"The bible says there is he that scattereth yet increaseth. Giving is good but just use your brain to give."

city__boss_ said:

"God reward anyone that gives in his name and he can reward you with long life, good health or anything he likes it must not be with wealth and when I said giving in his name I don't automatically said giving to pastors or churches.. you can give to your neighbor in the name of God and their a blessing attach to it but not automatically financial blessings.. God do what he want."

ogbeniade01 said:

"I give and lacked, I stopped giving, I no lack again."

big_blvck_book said:

"Givers never lack nearly finish one of my uncle 😢."

Pastor Abel Damina ignites controversy with giving message Credit: @abledamina

Source: Facebook

Damina speaks on offerings and tithes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abel Damina sparked controversy with his assertion that church offerings and tithes are not given to God.

His statement, made during a Sunday sermon, directly contradicts the teachings of many Nigerian pastors.

During the sermon, Damina emphasised that church offerings are spent by men rather than being received by God.

He stated that no offering goes to heaven; men spend it every time offerings are paid in this church.

Source: Legit.ng