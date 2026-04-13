American singer Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a rehabilitation centre just weeks before she is scheduled to appear in court over a driving under the influence charge

The 44-year-old Princess of Pop was arrested on 4 March in California after officers reported she was driving her BMW at high speed in an erratic manner on a motorway

Her representative described the arrest as inexcusable and confirmed that her family is working on a plan to support her well-being during this challenging period

Legendary American singer and dancer Britney Spears has checked herself into a rehabilitation centre just weeks before she is due in court over a driving under the influence case.

The 44‑year‑old singer, often called the Princess of Pop, entered the facility voluntarily, according to her representative, who confirmed the development to US media outlets.

Princess of Pop checks into a rehabilitation centre voluntarily as the court date for the DUI charge approaches in three weeks. Photo credit: britneyspears

Source: Instagram

According to the BBC, Britney Spears was arrested on March 4, 2026, in California after being reported for driving her BMW at high speeds and in an erratic manner on a motorway.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol said she showed signs of impairment and was asked to undergo field sobriety tests.

Her court appearance is scheduled to take place in three weeks, where she will face the DUI charge.

Britney Spears' family and representatives’ response

Britney Spears' representative described the arrest as inexcusable and explained that her loved ones were working on a plan to support her well-being, as reported by the BBC.

They noted that the singer was determined to comply with the law and take the right steps towards change.

It was also mentioned that her children would be spending time with her during this period and that her family was committed to helping her achieve stability.

Britney Spears' career achievements

Britney Spears remains one of the most successful pop stars in history, with global hits such as Baby One More Time, Toxic, Everytime, Gimme More, Womanizer, and Stronger.

Her music career has spanned decades and earned her recognition as one of the defining voices of her generation.

Legendary singer Britney Spears enters rehab following California arrest for driving under the influence on motorway. Photo credit: britneyspears

Source: Getty Images

Britney Spears' conservatorship background

For 13 years, until 2021, Britney Spears lived under a conservatorship controlled by her father, which managed her finances and personal life.

He had argued that the arrangement was necessary because she was facing serious physical, emotional, mental, and financial challenges.

The Princess of Pop's father later stated that the conservatorship had helped her regain stability and that it was eventually time for her to take back control of her life.

Britney Spears sells music catalogue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Britney Spears sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to independent music publisher Primary Wave.

The deal, which took place on 30 December 2025, is reported to be worth around $200 million and marks a significant moment in the singer's career.

The sale of her music catalogue came after she previously stated that she would not return to music, with her last release being a duet with Elton John in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng