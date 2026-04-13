A young Nigerian man has officially ended his relationship with his fiancée over what he discovered on her ChatGPT

The story was detailed by a friend of the lady, who also mentioned that what her friend did was so wrong

She mentioned the two questions that her friend asked ChatGPT that made her fiancé break up with her

A Nigerian man has called off his engagement to his fiancée after picking up her phone and checking her ChatGPT.

The story, detailed by a young lady, explained everything that happened and how the fiancé got to discover something he didn't expect on his fiancée's phone.

Man cancels engagement after seeing fiancée’s questions to ChatGPT. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The Yudel Media/alexsl

Source: Getty Images

Man cancels engagement with girlfriend over ChatGPT

In a TikTok video, a young lady who is a friend of the fiancée in question said what her friend did was bad, and she explained why.

@elmas.living explained in the story that her friend, the fiancée in the story, is a person who often checks ChatGPT to ask several questions, mostly about what to eat and what not to, and several others.

She said in the video:

"My friend lost her relationship of 7 years all because of ChatGPT."

"This isn't even her boyfriend, it's her fiancé now because they've been engaged since November last year. My friend, I'm not going to judge her, neither am I going to support her. What she did was actually wrong, but she's my friend."

@elmas.living continued:

"She's the kind of person that used to ask ChatGPT, 'what do you think I should eat?', 'I'm feeling a headache, what should I do?"

"I'm not saying ChatGPT is bad, I also use ChatGPT, but me, I always clear my ChatGPT history because I don't want issues, I don't want wahala. But she doesn't know that ChatGPT has history to clear."

Man breaks up with fiancée after checking ChatGPT. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/alexsl

Source: Getty Images

She spoke further, adding that her friend had gotten engaged to her boyfriend and that the man is now her fiancé.

And this engagement happened just last year, she added:

"Her fiancé took her phone and was trying to search for something, then got to ChatGPT. I don't know what took him to her chat history, and he saw that my friend was searching 'How can I stop cheating on my fiancé?"

"This is somebody that has been engaged. My friend, I'm not supporting and I'm not judging her, but aside from that, she also searched for 'I'm pregnant, what do you think I should do?"

Seeing this, @elmas.living explained that the fiancé of her friend called off the relationship.

She continued in the TikTok video:

"Mind you, the boy said she never told him she was pregnant, so that means the baby was not for him, and he called off the engagement."

Her revelation got the attention of many people who took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man cancels engagement with fiancée

bigsage0034 said:

"ChatGPT wey go always support u even if u Dey wrong." just stay saved in recents."

SCHOOL BOY GRAME wrote:

"So na chatgpt? Spoil the relationship is that what you are trying to say ? Na chatgpt cheat ? Na chatgpt give am belle wey she wan commot."

Princess Uezi shared:

"What happened to putting the app on lock with Face ID ?"

𝑃𝑠𝑦𝑐ℎ𝑜 stressed:

"Na so so business talk full my chat gpt."

Derah wrote:

"Omo no matter what I no fit allow person go through my ChatGPT na there my whole life Dey."

Pweety Zoe noted:

"I nearly lose my 2 yrs and 3 month yesterday bcus of this chat gpt 😩😩 he said I should know my worth."

BLINGSBYFORTUNE/ENUGU JEWELRY wrote:

"Na you Dey give us gist na you still carry popcorn."

June&thread added:

"So who wan speak on behalf of my one and only chatty. That one concern una I love my tessy chatgpt."

Bishop said:

"If chat gpt tells u you’re in a toxic relationship after explaining everything even when you are wrong Omoh leave the relationship nothing like 7 or 10 years."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her chat with ChatGPT. She asked it to create a picture using her description, and it did it well. She was surprised, and many people reacted online.

Lady stunned as ChatGPT refuses to answer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing the unexpected response she received from ChatGPT when she sought help during her examination.

Instead of assisting her, ChatGPT declined and explained that the date on the document matched an active exam, making it inappropriate to provide answers, as it would amount to academic dishonesty.

Source: Legit.ng