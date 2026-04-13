A lady who attended Coachella held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has shared her experience

In a now-viral video, she spoke about the entrance of Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, and expressed disappointment

Massive reactions trailed her video as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A lady who was present at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, has opened up about her observations.

The lady alleged on TikTok that she witnessed the performance between two Nigerian artists, Wizkid and Tems.

Lady shares experience at Coachella

She focused on how the audience allegedly reacted when the musicians joined another act, Justin Bieber, on stage and voiced her dissatisfaction with what took place.

Identified as @maryanneloveee on TikTok, she uploaded a video detailing her experience at the Empire Polo Club during the event.

She explained that she had attended Coachella and felt that American audiences lacked familiarity with Afrobeats.

According to her, the moment Wizkid and Tems appeared alongside Justin Bieber, everywhere went quiet and it seemed as though the crowd didn't recognise the Nigerian singers.

She suggested that the show should be staged again in the United Kingdom, implying the reception would be different there.

Lady speaks about WizKid and Tems' entrance to Coachella. Photo credit: @maryannelovee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"I was at Coachella, and the point is that America does not know Afrobeats. When Wizkid and Tems appeared on stage, the crowd went silent and didn’t even acknowledge them. Justin Bieber, please redo the whole thing in the UK."

Reactions as lady speaks about Wizkid, Tems' entrance at Coachella

Her post quickly went viral on TikTok and generated engagement from other users, especially Nigerians.

@J’sMAN said:

"Is it the same video I watched. People actually screamed in the video I watched. You must have watched the back stage."

@controller said:

"Ngl Tems is definitely known in American and wizkid but not as much as tems."

@Db2kaa said:

"They had davido singing AYE and no one in the crowd was yelling? Like wtff they don’t deserve him."

@nutty said:

"Americans definitely know but coachella leans verrry yt american and that’s not the group that listens to afrobeats. maybe more so Tems but not Wizkid! loved their performance tho."

@moreeeerr1 said:

"That was why they paid Davido $450k while Justin Bieber got paid $10milliom. Is just too low for David’s energy on that show compare to JB."

@MikkyWisperz said:

"Did you not see the line up for cochella? Why would you think anyone who is excited to see boys noize and david guetta would know anything about tems or wizkid?"

@Girlyyy said:

"You also have to think about the type of crowd that is attending coachella. Everyday the UK people always comparing or talking about Americans it’s exhausting."

@DickosInterlude commented:

"And this is what they get for making music for them, when they dont even care about them."

@Spotelijahd said:

"Coachella (majority) would never be the audience that would know tems & wizkid so They be at other venues in actual cities where the ppl show out for them."

@Kingmikki added:

"Media control. Afrobeats is there because of its people not because it has been accepted their. Media control dear."

See the post below:

Fans of Wizkid react to feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that fans of singer Wizkid took their feud with Burna Boy to another level, as a viral video circulated online.

In the clip making the rounds, they were seen playing Speed Darlington’s diss track aimed at Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng