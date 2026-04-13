A Nigerian lady shared what she noticed about billionaires' daughters and their level of confidence

In a now-viral post, she reacted to a statement made by Phyna, a former BBNaija housemate who claimed that poverty stops ladies from enhancing their bodies

She used billionaires' daughters as a case study while countering Phyna's claims about ladies going under the knife

A Nigerian lady commented on the confidence displayed by the daughters of wealthy men and linked it to the trending conversation about cosmetic surgery among women.

Her tweet came after a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyna, argued that financial limitations were the main reason some ladies avoided body enhancement procedures.

Lady says billionaires' daughter's didn't go under the knife. Photo credit: Itz_taser/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady shares observation about billionaires' daughters

The X user identified as @itz_taser disagreed with that view and presented a different perspective based on her own observations of ladies from affluent backgrounds.

She slammed the reality television star Phyna and disputed the claim that only ladies without money saw BBL negatively.

Taser explained that she had looked at several daughters of billionaires and found that none of them had undergone the procedure.

From that observation she drew her own conclusion that the ladies who chose to have the surgery were those who lacked financial stability, insinuating their physical appearance served as a means of earning income.

Lady cites billionaires’ daughters to dispute BBL assumptions. Photo credit: @Itz_taser/X.

Source: Twitter

In her words:

She said:

"According to Phyna she said “It’s only Broke girls that think BBL is a bad thing to do. Once money touch you, you go do am”. I have checked all the billionaires daughters non of them did BBL, so I have come to the conclusion that the only people who do BBL are broke women, because their bodies are their source of income."

Reactions as lady speaks about billionaires' daughters

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Omoye said:

"Their bodies are their only source of income. If they don't take care of it, how would men patronize them?"

Chrisbey said:

"Definitely. If you haven't monetized your body, why should you be paying much to just enhance your body?"

Dozie said:

"Na now Una Dey find out, majority of the ladies that do BBL are investing in their bodies because they want to use it as a source of income."

Armani said:

"I secured broke women who see there body as the only thing they have to offer and price it prepaid or post paid to the nearest available customer."

Chinazaekpere said:

"People who have money do not need to impress anyone. People who are poor/broke, when they see a little money they'll use every means possible to let everyone know that they've seen money."

PkayFits said:

"From my own observation rich people don't really suffer from inferiority complex like the poor. That is in other cases except for BBL. Any lady that does BBL is only doing an investment with the expectations of having a ROI. Nothing much."

Chris Eze wrote:

"It’s the same as saying you want to go buy a very expensive car or build expensive house so people will respect you. Na only poor man Dey think like this or person wen escape poverty small both men and women Dey suffer from this."

Angelo added:

"Bbl is done by people who lack self worth, insecure, don’t feel beautiful enough and cant love themselves for who they are or the body they’re in. Phyna is one of them. Let’s hope her new found yanshh will give her the life and happiness she desires. Her mentality is a menace."

See the post below:

Plastic surgeon speaks about BBL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a renowned American plastic surgeon and television personality, Dr. Terry Dubrow shared his opinion about BBL surgeries.

In a now-viral video, he also disclosed the reason he doesn't perform such medical procedures on any of his patients.

Source: Legit.ng