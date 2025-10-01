Mr Idowu Oluwafemi, the grieving father of late FUNAAB student Christiana Idowu has cried out for help from Nigerians

In the video, he appealed to netizens to assist him in his quest for justice for his daughter who was reportedly killed by a male friend

According to the heartbroken father, it has been over a year and he's yet to hear any update about his daughter's murder case

The father, Mr. Idowu Oluwafemi, expressed his pain in a video and lamented over his daughter's demise.

Dad of late Christiana Idowu cries out

In the video shared by an X user, @unkleayo, Mr. Idowu Oluwafemi recounted the tragic situation surrounding his daughter's death. He stated that his daughter, Christiana Idowu, a 300-level student at FUNAAB, was reportedly killed by a friend who was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.

However, over a year after the arrest, the grieving father said his family had received no updates on the case.

Mr. Idowu Oluwafemi described his daughter as an exceptional student and expressed his frustration at the lack of progress in the case.

He pleaded with Nigerians to help him seek justice for his daughter, stating that he was in pain and uncertain about the whereabouts of the accused.

The father suspected that the accused might have been released, and this troubled his heart as he pleaded for public support.

In his words:

"Hello Nigerians I'm Mr Idowu Oluwafemi, the father of Christiana Idowu who was murdered by her friend. It's getting to a year now and the boy was arrested in the police custody, I've not heard anything concerning the case. My daughter she's all that brilliant and I want you Nigerians to come to my aid.

"A girl of 300 level in the university of FUNAAB and up to a year now, I've not heard anything about her case. Please I'm in pains, I'm in the dark and I want you Nigerians to come to my aid and help me. Please I can't just allow a girl to just to go like that eh. Please Nigerians come to my aid I don't know whether the man has been released at the moment please help you can only help me please Nigerians."

Reactions as Christiana Idowu's dad seeks justice

Nigerians shared their heartbreaking reactions in the comments section.

Cryptodinho said:

"Which kind of nonsense is this? this is literally the girls father saying he hasn't heard nothing for a whole year."

Hamdrane commented:

"This life sha. To think the day she was abducted was also the day I lost my mom. Justice for Christiana Idowu."

Umbra_speaks said:

"Nig.... does not give justice, i think that is a fact that we should start acknowledging. The government will not hear you, the security agencies will not protect you or fight for you. If you want justice, go to your God or better yet, take it by yourself."

Gaviria reacted:

"Justice will be served. You people need to chill. A matter isn't decided overnight, no matter how easy you think it is."

See the post below:

How friend allegedly killed Christiana Idowu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that information disclosed that Christiana Idowu, a FUNAAB undergraduate, was allegedly murdered by her abductor, a person she reportedly knew.

The kidnappers initially demanded N3 million from her family but settled for N350,000.

