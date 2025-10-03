A Nigerian woman tied the knot with the man she met at NYSC camp in Enugu two years ago, sharing her journey and wedding preparations on social media

A Nigerian lady got many people talking on social media as she wed the young man she met at NYSC camp two years ago and flaunted her ring online for everyone to see.

The lady detailed her full experience in a clip, showing the moment she took him to her family house for the proper arrangements and other traditional rites to be performed.

Nigerian woman introduces husband to her family

He was seen in the clip comfortably seated while the usual ceremonies were being carried out, with photos and videos captured throughout.

According to her post on @tohmi_nails_artistry via the popular social media platform TikTok, they had been dating for years, and now they have finally given a label to their relationship, becoming husband and wife.

Another video on her page showed them preparing for the event, as she got her hair, nails, and several other essentials done in the viral clip.

The scene where she introduced him to her family and received prayers as husband and wife, while he performed some responsibilities, was also captured in the video.

Her post was captioned:

"Two years ago I met the love of my life at awgu Enugu camp and today I’m saying yes to forever. 1st step to forever."

She detailed that they have been dating for two years ever since they crossed paths at the NYSC camp in Enugu, and now their relationship has led to marriage.

The young woman, now a wife, flaunted her ring on social media to prove she is officially married, and the post has generated a lot of congratulations.

As the post made its way online, Nigerians stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman marries NYSC camp boyfriend

