41-year-old Lucky Isuma has been arrested in connection to the death of his alleged lover, Sandra

The victim was found unconscious in Isuma's room; police investigating the circumstances of her death

The Police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, said autopsy may be performance to determine cause of death as case transferred for further investigation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - 41-year-old man, Lucky Isuma, has been arrested by the police over the death of a married woman in his residence located at No. 47 Aitken Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

The deceased, identified simply as Sandra was allegedly said to be the suspect’s lover.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, said one Chidera Nwobi, who discovered the woman lying unconscious in the suspect’s room lodged report at the Sabon Gari Police Division.

Haruna said the suspect is currently in custody and assisting investigators.

As reported by The Punch, Haruna made this known on Monday, April 13, 2026.

“At about 1030hrs, one Chidera Nwobi, male, aged 22, of No. 47 Aitken Road, Sabon Gari, reported that at about 1000hrs of the same date, he found a female adult, approximately 30 years old, lying unconscious and motionless on a bed inside the room of his neighbor.”

Haruna added that Police detectives were immediately deployed to the scene, where the victim was examined.

The police spokesperson said no visible signs of violence were found on her deceased’s body.

He disclosed that the victim was subsequently evacuated to the Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, where a medical doctor confirmed her dead.

According to the police, the remains of the deceased may undergo an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Haruna further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a discreet and thorough investigation.

Bakori assurred Nigerians that the command will take all necessary steps to unravel the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death

The police boss added that the outcome of the investigation would be made public in due course.

Man stabs lover to death for cheating

Recall that operatives of the Rivers state police command arrested a man simply identified as ‘Doctor’ in Mile 1 Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

The suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing his female lover to death over allegations of infidelity.

The State Police public relation officer, Grace Iringe Koko, shared more details about the tragic incident that occured on Okereke Street on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

LASU graduate found dead in boyfriend’s house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Lagos State University (LASU) graduate, Adija, was found dead in her boyfriend's apartment in the Meiran area of Lagos, prompting concerns about domestic violence

Her yet-to-be-identified boyfriend has absconded, and the police are making efforts to apprehend the suspect.

The couple's toxic relationship had raised alarms among neighbours, who frequently heard their disputes.

Source: Legit.ng