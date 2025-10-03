A pregnant woman has been going viral on TikTok because of the way she danced on her traditional wedding day

In a video, the heavily pregnant woman who wore a comfortable attire, was seen dancing with so much energy at her wedding venue

Massive reactions trailed her video as social media users congratulated her and wished her marital bliss

A heavily pregnant bride stole the spotlight at her traditional wedding, capturing the attention of social media users with her energetic dance moves.

A video showing the bride's exciting celebration was shared online, sparking reactions from netizens.

Pregnant bride dances energetically on her wedding day. Photo credit: @creativityonlys/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @creativityonlys, garnered congratulatory messages and well-wishes from netizens.

While sharing the video online, the poster had simply captioned it with a prompt that invited viewers to describe the pregnant bride in one word.

"One word for the pregnant bride," the video's caption read.

In the clip, the bride was seen wearing a comfortable wedding attire, which seemed to suit her perfectly as she danced and moved to the music with so much energy.

Pregnant bride overjoyed as she ties the knot with her lover traditionally. Photo credit: @creativityonlys/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her happiness was clearly overwhelming in the video, and it was undeniable that she had thoroughly enjoyed her special day.

Reactions as heavily pregnant bride dances

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.

@Oga_surest said:

"Congratulations, but is a big tabu to pay a woman's bride price with pregnancy, it has spiritual significant, spiritually u are getting married to but d mother and d baby if it turns out to be a female child."

@CelebrityFrontOfficePersonnel said:

"I love her vibe, but wait! Why do some women wait until they are in their third trimesters before they conclude their weddings? In recently heard about one who gave birth on her wedding date and all. But why?"

@sbaby said:

"Na that if no be fake life Weytin concern abraka girls with swimming pool guyyyy this hype man."

@Ruth22 said:

"What's with the too much clingy now. Oga, let your wife mk she dance now, we no go carry am go now. Congratulations to you, your home is blessed."

@BOLDLY UGLY said:

"May the Good God keep you both safe and favored. May the generation that will come out from you be blessed and highly recognized by big authorities. Happy marriage life."

@EddyMo'Cutest said:

"In Urhobo land a pregnant lady can get married but the bride price (120)will not be paid until she put to birth,so what's going on here's not a tatboo."

@floxxy said:

"Very risky. Would've waited till u put to bed before doing the marriage. No evil eyes shall be fall. The eyes of the wicked n unreasonable men will be very far away from you Amen."

@AYOARIKE~Spirituals&KayaOSUN reacted:

"The fact that the event stand looks so beautiful and was done in fromt of their house!! Kudos."

@call_ings said:

"It called bride price for a reason. When paying the bride price The bride name is mentioned and not the unborn chil so please be sure next time."

@Rossie reacted:

"Nothing will happen to both mother and child, no evil eyes will be fall then both. the God hand of God is upon them AMEn."

@Johnson Eunice added:

"You dey there when e pay the bride price?? In Delta, agbor to be precise, they won't accept the bride price until she has given birth but every other rites can be carried out, they can hold a party but the bride price will be on hold till the child is being born."

Pregnant woman dances at party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing a heavily pregnant woman dancing with so much energy at a party went viral.

Little did she know that in just a week, she would give birth to her precious and healthy baby.

Source: Legit.ng