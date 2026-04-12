A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok, advising all those who will be writing the UTME 2026

In the now-viral video, she informed them about the items prohibited in the examination hall and those allowed

The lady further informed all 2026 candidates about other important information they need to keep in mind

A Nigerian lady has offered valuable advice to individuals preparing to sit for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The video, which quickly gained attention on TikTok, revealed crucial information about the examination process.

Lady reveals JAMB's strict exam rules about items allowed in hall. Photo credit: @smartprepwithsuccess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady advises UTME 2026 candidates

The lady, identified as @smartprepwithsuccess on TikTok, provided insights into the rules and regulations governing the JAMB examination.

She emphasised that JAMB had officially released guidelines for candidates, outlining permitted and prohibited items in the examination hall.

According to her, candidates were only allowed to bring a few essential items into the examination hall, including their JAMB reprinting slip, a pencil, and an eraser.

Any other item, she noted, would be considered contraband and could lead to penalties.

Prohibited items included electronic devices, watches, calculators, and jewellery, among others.

The lady also discussed biometric procedures, explaining that candidates would be required to provide thumbprints as part of the verification process.

This measure, she said, aimed to prevent impersonation, a practice where some individuals register for exams but send others to take the test on their behalf.

Candidates who attempted to impersonate others would face consequences.

Lady warns JAMB candidates about the items allowed in halls. Photo credit: @smartprepwithsuccess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The biometric data, she added, served as an attendance record and was the only means of gaining entry into the examination hall.

In cases where the thumbprint verification failed, candidates might be rescheduled for another day or asked to try again later.

In her words:

"If are going to be writing JAMB in 2026 and especially if it is going to be your first time make sure to watch this video till the end. On today's episode we are going to be talking about the list of prohibited items and biometric instruction for UTME candidate. JAMB has officially released the rules for all candidates writing the JAMB 2026 examination. The only allowable item into your JAMB examination hall is your JAMB reprinting slip and a pencil and probably an eraser. These are the only three things that is allowed into the examination hall.

"Any other thing you bring into the examination hall is regarded as a contraband. I am going to be listing the things that prohibited from being taken into the JAMB examination hall. We have watches, phone or any electronic devices calculators, USB, hard drive, ear piece, microphone cameras, jewelries, smart rings, smart watches. In fact any other thing aside from your JAMB reprinting slip, your pencil and your eraser is contraband. Also on the day of the exam you will need to thumb print. JAMB uses thumb printing or biometric verification to avoid impersonation. Because sometimes some candidates will register while other persons will go write for them. So when you go there to write the exam JAMB is going to ask you to thumb print so that they will match the ehm the fingerprint of the person who is coming to write the exam with the person who registered.

"If you are caught impersonating somebody during the examination you will face appropriate consequences. The biometric serves as your attendance record and it is the only way you will be allowed to enter into the examination hall. If you try to thumb print on the day of your exam and it keeps failing JAMB is either going to you know schedule you for another day or they are going to try doing the thumb printing later on. If you found this video useful make sure to give us a like or follow and also share this video to someone you know who is going to be taking the 2026 UTME. I will see you all in my next video. Bye."

Reactions as lady advises JAMB candidates

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Diamond bliss said:

"Ehat about paper I mean you will need paper for your solving of stuffs right so can we bring a sheet of paper."

@𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂 reacted:

"Hi ma’am, is it compulsory for me to go along to the centre with the jamb reprinting slip?"

@ølõlàdë mhî said:

"Do we need to do thumb printing photocopy like I mean the copy to the exam with the jamb slip."

@Ifesinachi Egwuonwu added:

"Thanks sis for the information I have done my reprinting today."

See the post below:

Candidate discovers costly mistake on JAMB 2026 slip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a JAMB candidate cried out bitterly on social media after seeing a costly error on her examination slip.

In a now-viral video, the lady disclosed that she noticed the error after reprinting her slip and has no idea how to correct it.

Source: Legit.ng