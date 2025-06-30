A Nigerian lady sparked discussion on her X page by describing the kind of man she wants to marry

She stated that she wants a man who works away from home and only returns once every week or two

The lady shared her reason for wanting such a man, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who saw her viral post

A Nigerian lady got people talking after describing the kind of man she wanted to get married to.

She stated that she wanted a man who would work far away from home and return once a week or two weeks.

In her X page, @LuchiAnnabel, the lady also said she wanted a man who would cheat and have fun.

She shared her reason for wanting this kind of man, stating that her marriage would last.

Her tweet read:

“I honestly don't want to get married to a man who works from home... the kind of job he does should be the one that will make him come home once a week or once in 2 weeks. I don't want to be seeing him everyday, he should cheat and have fun that way our marriage can last.

“Not the kind who cheats and forgets his family. He should always have it in mind that family comes first before side chick.”

Reactions trail lady’s choice of husband

@thehereticwoman said:

"Here’s the thing about life: if you’re honest with yourself about what you want, and you stick to it, and date authentically within those boundaries … you will find it. What you’re describing isn’t actually complicated. It only becomes complicated when you’re trying to get the whole world’s opinion. But if it’s what you personally want, there are plenty of people (plenty of men) who would be interested in that kind of setup."

@qoalc said:

"God please leave my prayers answer this one urgently (add small absent father to the children understanding) amen."

@giftthecreator said:

"Lmao this marriage blueprint came straight from a Nollywood. You sure say na husband you want or tenant with visiting rights?"

@Melo_Malebo said:

"You don’t want a husband, you want a ghost with a bank account. Luckily it’s 2025 and men know peace is priceless, they’ve healed- they’re no longer chasing women who see love as an inconvenience. You’re too expensive for the wrong reasons."

@Zephyr10X said:

"You've definitely gone through something during your childhood. I'm sorry."

@captain_xplora said:

"This is real… I know a lady that wanted exactly the same thing, she eventually married a soldier."

Nigerian ladies share relationship experiences

