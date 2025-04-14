A young lady shared how she started her business from her N33,000 allowance as a corps member

The lady residing in Abuja shared how she once worked as a housemaid after she lost her father

She shared her touching story during an interview, as she gave an update about her business and personal struggles

A Nigerian lady, Grace Adekpe Eneyi, shared how she started her business from her N33,000 allowance.

The lady, who had passed out as a National Youth Service Corps member, shared how she hustled to make ends meet.

Ex-corps member who opened business with her N33k allowance shares how she started. Photo: @oacthecreator

Source: TikTok

In an interview with @oacthecreator on TikTok, the lady said she started her hair band and jewelry business from her N33k allowance.

Grace said:

“When I came to Abuja, I was very broke and depressed. I wanted to take my own life. I had no N5 on me. I was suffering. I started from this hair band. It’s just from my N33k allawee. I don’t have money. I’m just trying to make ends meet.”

The video was captioned:

“The first time I saw @ENEYI , I was intrigued. I thought to myself, “Why is someone this pretty carrying so many loads and hustling like this?” In that moment, I decided I was going to share her story with the world.

“Her story is a testament to the fact that there are women who are willing to fight for their future and not depend on men for their livelihood. She started her business last year with just ₦5,000 from her ₦33,000 allawee, and in less than 12 months, she’s gone from being depressed and broke to getting her own apartment and buying basic things for herself.

“She now sells a variety of items like headbands, clothes, boyfriend jeans, skincare, jewelry, and much more. If you’re in Abuja, you can support her by patronizing her business.People like Eneyi deserve to be supported and celebrated.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail ex-corps member’s story

@thatgirluju3 said:

"She’s a very lively lady. I priced hairband of 3k as 1500 since then she started calling me 1500."

@I am CHUKWUWEIKE said:

"I particularly don’t like that phrase fine girl wey Dey hustle…. Anyway God bless your Hustle…"

@Faith Grace said:

"She sabi sell market ehnn, her mouth is so sweet…love her."

@Blexn said:

"See my baby. She’s indeed a very industrious lady, we were neighbors from Makurdi, Benue State and NYSC still brought us together in Abuja. She’s very accommodating and loving."

@Sprucegleam said:

"I know her she is super hard working, I always see her during our cds at wuse zone 3 and she is very jovial. Omoh you can never see her without her business."

In related stories, a corps member shared her experience in Nasarawa village while another showed the accommodation she was given by her place of primary assignment (PPA).

Corps member gives parents 12 months allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corps member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months.

A video which captured the money he gave his parents the money in cash has gone viral on social media.

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

