Pamilerin Adegoke, a social media influencer, got people talking after sharing how he found out his domestic staff was stealing from him

The woman's unexpected response when she was confronted made the post go viral on social media

Many who came across the post also shared their experiences with domestic staff as the man gave his advice

A Nigerian man shared how he found out that his domestic staff was stealing foodstuffs from him.

He stated that he found a nylon bag full of foodstuffs when he decided to use the guest toilet.

He found rice and other foodstuff hidden by domestic staff. Photo: X/@UnclePamilerin, Getty Images/Nugroho Ridho

Source: UGC

In an X post by @UnclePamilerin, the man stated that he decided to use the guest toilet because one of his staff was cleaning the upper floor.

On entering the toilet, he found a black nylon with foodstuffs like rice, beans, garri, and frozen turkey and chicken.

He stated that when his wife confronted the woman for taking the items, the latter claimed that it was for her children.

The tweet read:

“Working with domestic staff can be challenging. No matter how kind you are or how much you treat them like family, issues still arise. You offer salary advances when they ask, give away items you no longer use, yet somehow, some still find ways to betray that trust.

“Today, on a whim, I decided to use the guest toilet because one of our staff members was cleaning the upper floor. To my surprise, I found a black nylon bag tucked away, filled with rice, beans, garri, and frozen turkey and chicken. When my wife confronted her, she claimed it was for her children. But honestly, why not just ask?

“Interestingly, our security had been mentioning that she always left with large bags, but we never thought much of it—until now. At the end of the day, it feels like kindness often gets taken for granted. Just stay wicked.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man's post

@ezekiel_alake said:

“I don’t know why most people see ACCESS to the rich as an opportunity to steal or take advantage them. This is pathetic.”

@Ridwanullahi said:

“Having domestic staff is the real ghetto. I have given up that no matter what you do, they will steal or misbehave one way or the other.”

@SodiqAgb said:

“There is no way they won’t steal from you if the wealth gap is extremely wide and they got access. Even if they’re good people, they won’t ask you because it means they’d be asking you daily and irritate you. My solution: Big boundaries, my domestic staff doesn’t clean my room without supervision, she also doesn’t access the kitchen without anyone around, she also doesn’t cook for us.”

Read more related stories on employees

Lady sets up housemaid's bedroom

In a related story, a lady shared how she set up her housemaid’s bedroom and transformed a neglected room into a lovely space.

The lady cleaned the toilet and bathrooms, adding toiletries and other essentials for the housemaid.

Many hailed her for her arrangement as they shared similar experiences with housemaids.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng