A Nigerian man has shared the heartbreaking story of how a photographer disappeared with his wedding photos.

The photographer whom he hired to cover the nuptial event also ran with the man's videos after the coverage.

In a Facebook post, Kelvin Onovo said the photographer in question is his friend and that they shared a room together.

However, he said the photographer disappeared as he did not deliver the pictures and videos recorded at the event.

This left Kelvin and his wife with only one photograph of the event. He posted the photo on Facebook.

He wrote:

"This was the only picture I actually have from my wedding. Till date I tell people that my cameraman ran away with our wedding pictures and video. And to top it all he’s my friend. We once shared rooms together. I don’t even know if he’s alive or dead."

Kelvin used the opportunity to advise couples intending to get married not to stress themselves to impress people.

He noted:

"Before you do wedding or marry in Nigeria, factor these things in. Your cameraman can disappoint you. Have a friend record everything on your phone or their phone just in case o. You never can tell. Not everyone at your wedding came to celebrate you. Some came to see if you really got married. About three people gave me empty envelopes and still collected wedding souvenirs. Except you’re running charity, open some envelopes especially from people you didn’t invite. Your caterers or decorators can mess you up. Always call them two days before your wedding to remind them."

According to him, anyone who cannot afford a white wedding should just pay the bride price and move on, since it is the main thing.

He stated:

"Bride price is more important than white wedding. If you don’t have money for church wedding but you’ve paid bride price you are fully married. Don’t borrow money to do wedding. Whatever you spend is non-refundable. Don’t deceive yourself with “they will spray us money.” It doesn’t work like that."

Kelvin Onovo said he has just one photo from his wedding. Photo credit: Facebook/Kelvin Onovo.

Reactions as photographer runs away with wedding photos and video

"Ighewho Evewero Perfect said:

"I have never desired a big wedding. I always say when I will marry it will be where two or three are gathered. What I am after is building a good home full of love, wisdom, sharing, patience, oneness, friendship, light, No be all these kparakpo marriages when we dey see everywhere nowadays. It matters ur perceptions though. We all differ."

Ify Pearl Chukwurah Okolie said:

"Same thing happened to me, the camera man we called was my husband's friend and neighbour thank God for my mum's foresight she got her own camera man and that's how we were able to have wedding pictures."

