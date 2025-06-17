The brother of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, Air India flight 171 survivor, has opened up about what he told the family after surviving the accident

The 40-year-old British man made headlines after being confirmed as the only survivor of the ill-fated crash that claimed the lives of 241 passengers, including 11 children

According to Ramesh's brother, their father had called his travelling sibling before takeoff, and then the crash happened minutes later

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's brother has described his survival of the deadly Air India flight 171 as a miracle.

Ramesh's sibling made the statement while speaking with an interviewer in their UK home.

What Ramesh told his family after crash

Sky News Australia shared a video of their interview with Ramesh's brother, where he briefly touched on his sibling's conversation with their dad before the flight took off.

"When he was on the runway, my dad called him, and he first said, 'We are going to take off soon...'"

After surviving the crash, Ramesh's brother said he video-called them to inform them about what happened.

"Like two minutes later, he video-called my dad. As he crashed, he said, 'our plane is crashed. All of that. I don't know where my brother is, I don't see any other passengers. I don't know how I'm alive, how I exited the plane."

Ramesh's brother has not gotten over the devastating accident and now feels scared to travel by air.

"...I've got no words to describe this...It is a miracle he survived, but what other miracle for my other brother? Hearing about this crash, I'm scared to fly now or to even sit on a plane now."

Mixed reactions trail Ramesh's brother's comment

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the interview below:

Naqvi Naqvi said:

"They r hiding something the man that supposedly survived when speaking in English it's not british English like this guy in video it's more of a local Indian guy."

Nii Kobla Kartey-corsy said:

"Something is not right. How come this brother sound more British than him? Funny."

Bry An said:

"The self proclaimed survivor said he left his brother in India and he was travelling back to London.. and his brother again said after the plane crash his brother who is in the plane video called them telling them of the crash..this story doesn't make sense."

Doc Boss Bae said:

"The brother said he walked 🚶‍♂️ from that flight which means it landed then he worked through from that fire smoke,,where he was sitting 11A there's no window, its a emergency door not window some how the door didn't open."

Coral Franklin said:

"My favourite saying is when your times up there’s nothing you can do about it .That’s why I am still here when everybody wonders how. I never give in. Tell me I have only 24hrs to live and I am still here 30 yrs later.🥰"

Dan Meek said:

"I'm not religious but it sure seems he had a God of some sort looking out for him today. I can't imagine being the sole survivor of something like this."

Seema Dubey said:

"It's sad the family cannot celebrate that their son is alive because they lost another son 🙁."

Air India survivor shares moment before crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Air India crash survivor had recounted the final moments before the tragic accident.

Ramesh, who spoke to Indian state broadcaster DD News, said the aeroplane appeared to be at a standstill for a few seconds after takeoff, adding that the green and white cabin lights were turned on.

He said he felt the engine thrust increasing, and then the aeroplane crashed speedily into the medical college hostel.

