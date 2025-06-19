Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the deadly Air India flight 171 crash, is still overcome by guilt over the death of his brother, Ajaykumar Ramesh

Ajaykumar, 35, sat in seat 11J of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Vishwash disclosed in an interview that he had wanted to get his sibling a seat close to his

The 40-year-old British national opened up about why he would feel guilty for life, despite surviving the air disaster

'Miracle' survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, still feels guilty over the death of his younger brother, Ajaykumar Ramesh, on the flight.

The married father of one told The Sun UK, in an exclusive interview, that he tried to get two seats together, but someone had already got the other one. The businessman's brother ended up in seat 11J.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh says he feels guilty for his brother's demise. Photo Credit: The Sun UK, Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: UGC

The 40-year-old British national takes the blame for his 35-year-old brother's death, wondering why he couldn't save him.

“I tried to get two seats together, but someone had already got one. Me and Ajay would have been sitting together.

“But I lost my brother in front of my eyes. So now I am constantly thinking, ‘Why can't I save my brother?’

"It’s a miracle I survived. I am okay physically, but I feel terrible that I could not save Ajay.”

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh says he still feels guilty despite surviving the Air India plane crash. Photo Credit: The Sun UK

Source: UGC

Air India crash survivor wished he died

According to The Sun UK, Vishwash told friends that, "I wish I was not alive".

Following his discharge from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after six days, Vishwash is now recovering in his family’s home village of Diu, on the east coast of India.

Vishwash was returning home to his wife, Hiral, and their four-year-old son in Leicester, England, when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Press Trust of India reported that the remains of his brother Ajaykumar were handed over to the family in the early hours of Wednesday after a DNA test confirmed his identity.

People react to Vishwash's statement

Legit.ng has compiled some social media reactions to the survivor's recent statement below:

Lucy Rouse said:

"Was he just in the bushes when the plane landed..thought ohhh might say I was on the plane 🙄 did he actually have a ticket boarding pass as evidence. Surely on the phone he walks out with 🙄🙄🙄🙄."

Katie Hannah said:

"Why is it because he survived everyone thinks there's more to the story🙄 anyone heard of a lucky escape.

"If ya don't know what's happened then be quiet 🤫🤫."

Stephen Wilcock said:

"Well this nicely brings me onto tho old belief that if an elevator cable snapped and you where plummeting to the ground if you jump just before impact you would you walk away 🤷🏻."

Matt Lane said:

"Has anyone seen rocky movies. After 12 rounds they look like cr.ap. Yet he falls mobile didn’t break or even scratch and he walked from what a 600 feet drop. Wait what trainers does he wear. 😂."

Val Mansell said:

"Considering the plane was an absolute fire ball, he looks really well ? Phone must be indestructible too?"

India crash survivor recounts pre-crash moments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the man who survived the Air India crash had recounted the final moments before the air disaster happened.

The British national was headed to London, said the air hostess died before him while he made his escape from the crash.

He said the aeroplane appeared to be at a standstill for a few seconds after takeoff, adding that the green and white cabin lights were turned on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng