Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's survival of the ill-fated Air India crash remains a mystery to many people, with some calling it a miracle

New footage has shown the marvelling moment the British man walking away from the inferno that the crashed Air India aircraft caused

The clip has raised different questions among netizens, with some wondering if he was truly on the aeroplane

Mixed reactions have trailed a new footage of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh leaving the scene of the crashed Air India aeroplane.

The British national is the only survivor of the crash that claimed the lives of more than 230 people, including 11 children.

The Sun UK shared the new footage, noting that Ramesh could be seen still clutching onto his phone while leaving the inferno that the crash created.

In the clip, locals on the scene panicked and reportedly called the emergency services when they spotted the survivor.

"A man in a turquoise turban rushed over and guided him (the survivor) away from the blaze as dazed Vishwash, 40, cried out: 'Plane fatyo che (the plane exploded)," the news outlet reported.

Reactions trail video of Air India survivor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the new video below:

Alagoa A. Morris said:

"He was walking like one who just survived an incident, limping too...before boarding the waiting ambulance. Why all these. Let's see where all these ends.

"Would he have known that is where the crash would happen?"

Julie Wooly said:

"All the online detectives out in force! The guy WAS on the plane. He was right next to emergency exit, with his brother. The plane split and he managed to get out quick. He was checked in....so how do you think he managed to get himself checked in, back off the plane, teleported 5 miles away to the exact crash area???

"He literally exited as the fireball was happening."

Karen Birch said:

"He was walking from around the right corner, opposite the plane wreckage. He would of been in the building that got hit, just something doesn't seem right."

Abhishek Sharma said:

"He is terminator he jumped mid air and walked off scrolling on his phone."

Jon Hogg said:

"Not having that. Minimal injuries, white t-shirt hardly discoloured, phone, passport, boarding pass all perfectly undamaged. Look at that smoke/fireball.....there's no way on earth he has walked away from that."

Jackie Monkhouse said:

"There is no way he was on that plane, as soon as news reports came on telly about him walking to ambulance, first thing you notice is his phone in his hand, I was just waiting on passport to appear, untouched from the fireball that happened."

