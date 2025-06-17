Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the British national who survived the Air India flight 171 crash, has opened up about what transpired before the accident occurred

The 40-year-old businessman said he thought he had died, but realised otherwise when he opened his eyes

Ramesh narrated that the flight felt as if it was stuck in the air for about five to 10 seconds after it took off

The British man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the deadly Air India flight crash, has admitted that he thought he was dead.

Ramesh, a businessman who was en route to London, said the air hostess died before him while he made his escape from the crash.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh says he thought he had died like others. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times, Anadolu, YouTube/Midday India

Source: Getty Images

What happened before Air India crash

Ramesh, who spoke to Indian state broadcaster DD News, said the aeroplane appeared to be at a standstill for a few seconds after takeoff, adding that the green and white cabin lights were turned on.

The 40-year-old said he felt the engine thrust increasing, and then the aeroplane crashed speedily into the medical college hostel. In his words:

“When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air.

“Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white. The aircraft wasn’t gaining altitude and was just gliding before it suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

“At first, I thought I was dead. Later, I realised I was still alive and saw an opening in the fuselage. I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out.”

As per The Telegraph UK report, doctors told local media that Ramesh walked out of the crash with only burn injuries on his left arm and did not sustain any major injuries.

Indian's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits sole survivor of Air India crash. Photo Credit: Telegraph.co.uk

Source: UGC

Ramesh's account stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the account of Air India's crash only survivor below:

Elvis James said:

"With all the speculation, the authorities will have the passenger manifest to know all who were on the flight and if the Indian Authorities said 241 passengers out of 242 perish, I believe them. The man story maybe conflicting because he is traumatized."

Jim Mcglone said:

"Something strangely not right here thought about it up out his seat passed 2 passengers sat next to him walked to the door got it open in 1 minute really so he jumped out when the aircraft was 265 ft up in the sky or he jumped out when it exploded on impact hitting the ground nooo something just ain't right."

Pammie Muller-Baker said:

"All the god botherers raving about this "miracle"...never mind the hundreds of others who perished?

"This man was extremely fortunate he survived and where he was sitting certainly helped his survival.🙄"

Nicky Harrison said:

"Poor bloke will probably suffer terribly with survivors guilt, especially bearing in mind his brother didn't make it. He may not be as "unscathed" as he first appears."

Ekeh Chioma Goodness said:

"One time i was involved in a car accident, people died, people sustained injuries , I was bed ridden for weeks but guess what?

"My sister came out with no scratch.

"I mean no single scratch and her phone was in tact and all.

"Bible said, I will show mercy to whom I will show mercy, this is it right here.

"Bless God."

Kevin James said:

"You can search through cctv at the airport to see if he was in the terminal at the gate and boarding the plane plus when they checked his boarding pass against his passport.

"Also considering the plane was full how would he manage to change his seat hmm that’s usually not possible at the beginning of boarding.

"They need to see where is brother was sitting too if he was ever on the flight."

Journalist gives intriguing story about Ramesh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist had shared an intriguing backstory about Ramesh, the only survivor of the Air India crash.

The foreign journalist stated that Ramesh switched to a window seat, which was seat 11A, before he got onto the flight.

According to the reporter, plane crash survivors are usually passengers who sit at the back, which has less impact in the event of a crash, and it is incredible that Ramesh survived despite sitting towards the front.

