The cousin of Air India crash sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has broken his silence following the sad incident

In a heartbreaking video posted online, he shared his conversation with his cousin Ramesh and his response to the questions thrown at him

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their heartfelt messages and reactions in the comments section

Councillor Ravi Mahesh, cousin of the only known survivor of the Air India Flight AI171 crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has shared an emotional conversation with his injured cousin.

In a video posted online, Cllr Mahesh narrated his discussion with Vishwash, who was still struggling to come to terms with the experience.

Air India crash survivor Ramesh replies his cousin who asked how he survived out of 242 people onboard. Photo credit: The Sun, ITV News/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Cousin of Air India sole survivor speaks

According to Cllr Mahesh, who sits on Leicester City Council, Vishwash's primary concern was his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was also onboard the plane and sadly lost his life to the plane crash.

During their conversation, Vishwash was lying on a bed with scars and bleeding. He told his cousin, "I'm fine but please find Ajay," referring to his brother Ajay Kumar Ramesh.

When asked how he managed to survive the crash, Vishwash said he didn't remember anything, only recalling an explosion and his eyes going black, ITV News reports.

The crash, which occurred on the flight from India to Gatwick, resulted in the loss of about 241 passengers on board.

Vishwash, a Leicester resident, miraculously survived the disaster, but his brother's fate was not the same.

Air India crash survivor Cousin of Air India sole survivor Ramesh shares his conversation with him. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: TikTok

Cllr Mahesh expressed his family's shock and relief upon learning of Vishwash's survival, but their joy was dampened by Ajay's fate.

Reactions as netizens speak about sole survivor

TikTok users shared their diverse opinions in the comments section.

@Sherry said:

"I was born in South Africa and moved to the UK when I was young (I have some British heritage) but I became British by getting my citizenship when I moved. I’m a proud Brit. You don’t have to be born in the UK to be British just saying!"

@Dadi Yang17 commented:

"Instead of being empathetic about the lost, you people are debating whether he’s British or not."

@Ricci Bergonzi said:

"He said he moved from his original seat to 11A so why does the ticket he showed as proof have seat 11A on it surely it would have his original seat number on the ticket."

@Anna said:

"The comments are so disgraceful in such a horrible time when so many families are grieving. Who cares what background they’re. Over 200 people just lost their lives within in a minute & the impact of that is huge. Praying for all the families and their love ones during this difficult time."

@Stacy Darlington said:

"Let me understand this, A man travelling on a plane to come home to the UK with a British passport, survive a devastating plane crash, which looks like all the other passengers die And you guys are debating if he is British or not! Now I understand what the priorities are."

@Tom said:

"People in the comments forget that India used to be part of the British Empire. Indians have been in our country for years. The guy is British. Race and nationality are separate things."

@moon commented:

"Discussing what makes someone british in the comments instead of focusing on the tragedy that happened is crazyyyy."

@B22 added:

"I see people are being confused between British and English, but that doesn't matter, at least he survived and for the rest of them RIP, they are all human, I can't believe what i was reading in the comments on social media, since the crash, shame on you all."

Watch the video here:

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng