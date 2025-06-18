Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of Air India flight AI-171, has been discharged from the hospital after six days

The 40-year-old British man was one of the pallbearers at his late brother's funeral in western India

His brother did not survive the tragedy, which claimed the lives of over 240 passengers and flight crew members

The lone survivor of the Air India crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, left the hospital with his face covered in white bandages as he was finally discharged.

The businessman, 40, had been at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in India for the past six days.

In a video shared on Facebook by The Times of India, the British man limped as he played a pallbearer role for his late brother, who did not survive the tragic accident.

BBC News reported that Ramesh carried his brother's coffin to the crematorium in the town of Diu, with his mother, who wore a blue sari, walking with the coffin along with other mourners.

Not minding the downpour, people from the town came out in their numbers for the funeral. The town had reportedly lost 14 other people to the crash.

People react to new video of survivor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the new video of the survivor below:

Krish Ña Joshi said:

"He lost his brother, sustained injuries physical and lifelong mental and people were talking about he can't be a brit !"

Rao Sunny said:

"This survivor I dont know what to say , it is so traumatic to imagine everyone died including his brother seated beside, and you are the only one survived, I just feel like crying after seeing him."

Bahrit Wahlang said:

"After joining the dots and based on little technical idea, I think it could have been due to electrical failure. Point no 1 The landing tyres (gear) remain as it is, No 2. the saying of the survivor that there was a laud noise. No 3 he said there was electrical flickering. No 4 the coming out of the turbine to generate electricity No 5 dual engine failure. To me all these show that could have been an electrical issue during closing of the landing gear, because the survivor said there was a blasting noise that could have been electrical issue that let to the dual engine failure. 🤔🤔🤔"

Christopher Kovachev said:

"It's a bit suspicious and disturbing that they are only talking about the one survivor and haven't mentioned anything about the 240 people that died in the accident."

Prem India said:

"Hope after his discharge, he will continue to assist the authorities with all the necessary investigation."

April Kawalek said:

"Praying for this man to get the psychological help he needs. 🙏🙏"

Wordhar Huileng said:

"Good for him, for Indian he is national hero. And for Britishers he is just one lucky human being. That's the difference!"

Lone survivor recounts pre-crash moments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the lone survivor of the Air India crash had recounted what happened moments before the crash.

He said the aeroplane appeared to be at a standstill for a few seconds after takeoff, adding that the green and white cabin lights were turned on.

The man added that he felt the engine thrust increasing, and then the aeroplane crashed speedily into the medical college hostel.

