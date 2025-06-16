A lady, Nusrat Nayan, and her husband might have been on the ill-fated Air India aircraft, which crashed shortly after taking off, but something happened

Reacting to the crash that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, but one survivor, the lady appreciated Allah for saving her and her husband and added that the news saddened them

The UK-based lady narrated what made them have a second thought about flying with Air India

Nusrat Nayan, a Surrey-based lady, has reacted to the devastating news of the Air India crash after safely arriving in the United Kingdom with her husband, Maruf.

Nusrat, in a Facebook post, expressed gratitude that she is alive and appreciated Allah for saving her and her husband.

Why couple didn't fly with Air India

Nusrat disclosed that she and her husband were originally supposed to fly on the day the Air India aircraft crashed and had considered using the airline because it had the cheapest ticket.

She lamented the tragic crash, saying it was a reminder about how fragile and uncertain life is.

Nusrat explained that they settled for flying with a different airline on June 14, as they didn't know many people who had used Air India.

Nusrat added that she is still struggling to come to terms with the unfortunate crash, as it feels like a bad dream. Her Facebook post read:

"Alhamdulillah, Maruf and I returned to the UK safely yesterday.

"I feel incredibly fortunate, Allah saved us, as we were initially supposed to fly on the same day as the tragic Air India crash and Air India was one of the options we were thinking of as it was showing the cheapest ticket.

"We remain deeply saddened by the devastating news. I pray for all the departed souls and their families may they find strength and peace during this unimaginable time.

"The incident is a stark reminder of how uncertain and fragile life can be.

"After the news broke, I felt the concern ripple through my circle friends and relatives reaching out to check we were safe and that our flight wasn’t on the affected date. During our journey, I sensed a quiet vigilance among fellow passengers, especially during moments of turbulence.

"Originally, Maruf and I had planned to fly on the 12th of June considering Air India as one of the options.

"By the grace of Allah, we could shift our travel plans to the 13th June (technically the 14th, as the flight was after midnight). We also chose a different airline in the end, partly because not many people we know had recently flown with Air India.

"I’m still finding it hard to accept it feels like a bad dream, and part of me keeps hoping it wasn’t real. May Allah grant patience and strength to all those who are grieving such an unimaginable loss."

People react to Nusrat's account

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Nusrat's account below:

Shahriar Murad said:

"Almighty knows better.

"Maliha Mahjabin Promy.

"May Allah save you always! ❤️"

Jaheda Afroz Ema said:

"Alhamdulillah that you are safe. The 1st question I asked after hearing the news was was there any Bangladeshi in that Plane? I felt like loosing my own people but at the end I left with same feeling when heard so many people have died specially the news of Pratik Joshi left me in immense shock. May Allah give peace to the departed souls."

Dr-Purnota Rahman said:

"I took flight on 12th june but through qatar airways and everyone was so worried who did not know which flight I was taking , only knew the date. Alhamdulillah, Allah knows the best. May Allah Grant Jannah to those who passed away."

Woman who missed Air India flight speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had narrated how and why she missed the ill-fated Air India aircraft, which crashed after it took off.

She was 10 minutes late when arriving at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Ahmedabad and was not allowed to board the doomed flight.

She described the crash as absolutely terrifying and said she was turned away from the boarding gates because she arrived late, only learning about the tragedy a short while later.

