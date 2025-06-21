Air India's recent 'operational issues' left several passengers of a cancelled Mumbai-Lucknow flight feeling frustrated and tensed

The airline's explanation of the situation failed to alleviate concerns, with passengers lamenting over a lack of communication and consideration for travellers

This happened days after the recent devastating crash involving the airline which ended the lives of over 240 people

A recent incident involving an Air India flight from Mumbai to Lucknow sparked concern among passengers.

The flight, which was scheduled to leave on June 17th, was cancelled at the last minute, leaving travellers stranded and tensed.

Panic as Air India suddenly cancels flight

According to Daily Mail on TikTok, passengers were kept in the dark for over three hours after boarding the aeroplane.

The situation took a turn for the worse when passengers were suddenly asked to deboard.

Speaking on the situation, the airline attributed the cancellation to operational issues linked to weather-related diversions and crew time limits.

One passenger described the experience as chaotic, claiming that there were no meal services and no clear updates.

The daughter of one of the passengers expressed her pain, alleging that her diabetic mother, who was travelling alone, was left without food or information for over six hours.

Concerns grew about Air India's reliability especially given the devastating crash in Gujarat that claimed the lives of over 270 people.

The timing of the disruption added to the passengers' fears and the airline's assurances of refunds and hotel stays did little to alleviate their worries.

Reactions as panic erupts on Air India flight

Netizens reacted massively to the video in the comments section.

@hihnihihi56237 said:

"I have a flight with them end of July. Can I get a refund? Really don’t wanna fly with them."

@林佳蓉 said:

@merchant said:

"I have this theory I call cascading effect, I believe when an event occurs, we will have same problem almost the same time or similar related events occur, this has helped me avoid few problems."

@Anne.Johnson said:

@Alex Wijaya said:

"Let me tell you a secret that every one know, stop flying with Air India or Boeing."

@syfar said:

"Air India is a new threat. Next time India should not waste Rafael, instead send air India to intimidate Pakistan."

@FOOTY2SHOES said:

"If they want u to deboard go out dont travel on something which even the pilot is not confident."

@snookbite said:

"I’m finding an exit door and pulling the handle. At that point, once that handle is rotated and the inflatable slide deploys, that’s it. My time in naval aviation and seeing body parts in coolers, I won’t even fly anymore."

@Capt. Igor said:

"Air India the worst Aivio Company on the World must be close immediately and forever."

@balwantsingh7349 wrote:

"We had the same problems and reached our destination the next day in a long drive bus in cold."

@Sunava Bich commented:

"These back to back incidents makes the airline look terrible. Who would even fly with Air India now?"

@Myrabilis said:

"I’ve flown over 20 times in the last 12 months- they cancel last minute all the time. Especially the late night flights. I usually put myself on a standby list, preemptively. It’s not really news worthy lol."

@MrMorningWood said:

"After that unfortunate incident, why theres still ppl even go for Air India? Air India should not be busy right now."

@MaimunahFujiati said:

@KASSANDRA RODRIGUEZ reacted:

"People shouldn’t be traveling until they’re psychologically ready to do so. Take it from me psychologically treatment takes a while, maybe years to overcome fear and phobia. But people should give their bodies a chance to recover from such events of others."

@Caligula the Warrior added:

"I always take things like this as a sign that it might have saved my life. I've seen all the final destination movies and I'm not taking a chance."

Watch the video here:

Man shares encounter with Air India

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed his disappointment over the action of Air India airline after he cancelled his flight.

According to him, he had chosen to cancel his flight with the airline 'after a continuous series of flight cancellations and growing concerns'.

