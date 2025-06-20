Shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Ahmedabad, the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into a medical school, killing all but one passenger

While passenger Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is considered lucky to have survived the deadly crash, another fortunate human is Bhoomi Chauhan, who missed the flight by 10 minutes

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some interesting facts about the lucky woman you might not know

Bhoomi Chauhan is still alive today, thanks to missing the deadly Air India flight by 10 minutes.

The lucky woman, in an interview, narrated how she got to the airport boarding gate late due to heavy traffic she encountered and was not allowed to enter the doomed aircraft, despite her insistence.

Bhoomi Chauhan is still alive thanks to arriving 10 minutes late to the Ahmedabad airport. Photo Credit: Sam Panthaky, BBC News

Source: Getty Images

In her words to local media:

"We arrived at the check-in gate 10 minutes late, but they didn’t allow me, and I returned. They said that it would delay the flight further. I was late because of traffic in the Ahmedabad city area.

"I came to know that the flight had crashed and I was totally numb. I thank my mother Goddess that I am safe, but the incident is absolutely terrifying."

At least 270 bodies have been recovered from the crash site of the Air India plane, most of which were charred or mutilated. Metro UK reported that there were 11 children aboard the deadly aircraft.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five things you need to know about Chauhan, which were culled from her interview with BBC's Gujarati service.

1. Chauhan is a business administration student who lives in Bristol, a city in South West England.

2. She is 28 years old and is married.

3. She had visited her family in Ahmedabad, western India, and had booked the flight to join her husband in London.

4. She had travelled from Ankleshwar, 201km (125 miles) south of Ahmedabad, before being held up in Ahmedabad's city centre traffic.

5. According to her digital boarding pass, seen by BBC News, Chauhan was assigned to economy class seat 36G.

Bhoomi Chauhan missed the deadly Air India flight by 10 minutes. Photo Credit: Metro UK, Reuters

Source: Getty Images

Couple who escaped deadly Air India crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared what saved her and her husband from boarding the ill-fated Air India aeroplane.

She said that she is still struggling to come to terms with the unfortunate crash, as it feels like a bad dream. She lamented the tragic crash, saying it was a poignant reminder of how fragile and uncertain life is. The lady explained that they settled for flying with a different airline on June 14, as they didn't know many people who had used Air India. Her post partly read:

"I feel incredibly fortunate, Allah saved us, as we were initially supposed to fly on the same day as the tragic Air India crash and Air India was one of the options we were thinking of as it was showing the cheapest ticket. We remain deeply saddened by the devastating news. I pray for all the departed souls and their families may they find strength and peace during this unimaginable time..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng