Air India has penned a solemn condolence note for one of its pilots who died in the recent crash that claimed the lives of 279 persons

The Indian airline in a tweet on Friday, June 20, mourned the demise of the victims of the crash and extolled the virtues of the late First Officer Clive Kunder

The pilot was not only mourned by the company, but also mourned by some Indians who took to the comment section of the post and prayed for the dead

Air India has tendered a griefing farewell note to First Officer Clive Kunder, a young and promising aviator. He was described as a valued colleague and a cherished member of the aviation company.

According to Air India, in a tweet on Friday, June 20, Clive is a dedicated and promising aviator whom everyone who has worked with him before admired for his flying.

Air India buries pilot who died along with others in recent crash Photo Credit: @royalblogoffici

Source: Twitter

The tweet reads in part:

"At his prayer and funeral service, senior leaders from the Tata Group and Air India stood beside his family, friends, and loved ones to honour his memory, share in their grief, and offer strength during this incredibly difficult time.

We extend our deepest condolences to Clive’s family. In this moment of profound loss, we stand with you - in remembrance, in sorrow, and in solidarity."

Captain Clive Kunder is buried after Air India plane crash Photo Credit: @airindia

Source: Twitter

Indians react as Air India pilot buried

The tweet by Air India has started reacting to the solitary tribute, and they mourned the late pilot. Below are some of their reactions:

Munnish Puri wrote:

"First Officer Clive Kunder, you will always be remembered as one of the Finest First Officers and one of the Finest Human Beings who worked with one of the Finest Airlines. At a loss for words on how to express the Grief one feels even today for you and for every single person who has been impacted. Unable to come to terms with how much you will be missed by your loved ones. May God’s good grace prevail."

Arun Gautam commented:

"The tragic crash has shaken the aviation industry. The thorough maintenance activity must be carried out by Boeing itself, and all snags must be rectified to ensure air travel is the safest for all flyers. May the departed soul rest in peace, and May god give strength to the families."

Vikram Singh said:

"I saw one video of Hanuman Chalisa inside you, you are the Hanuman of our nation, you evacuate lots of Indians from war zones, even from difficult areas, our pilots are the best in physics and mathematics, keep flying."

Powerrank reacted:

"To the young first officer, full of promise and brave. You gave everything until the very last moment. You stood your ground. As an aeroplane enthusiast, I will remember your name, your bravery. My deepest condolences to you, your families, friends and loved ones. Rest in Peace."

Shri. Guy tweeted:

"May the almighty God bless all the departed souls, and give strength to their families. Om Shanti. Thank you, TATAs, for being with them. You are a blessed legend and legacy."

See the tweet here:

See video from the burial here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng