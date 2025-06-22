Khushboo Rajpurohit, a 21-year-old bride, was among those who died in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12

The young lady, who got married in January, boarded the flight to unite with her husband in London, but never made it

A video of the deceased at the airport, after being seen off by her dad, has emerged online and triggered emotional reactions

Social media users have reacted to a video of Khushboo Rajpurohit, a young Indian bride, reportedly filmed just moments before the Air India plane disaster claimed her life.

Legit.ng learnt that her father had escorted her to the airport, not knowing it would be their final moment together.

The 21-year-old married Vipul Singh Rajpurohit from Kharabaira Purohit in Luni on January 18, and was en route to London to join her husband before the tragic accident.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, PinkVilla shared a short clip of Khushboo at the airport with the caption:

"She was full of dreams, boarding a flight to a brighter future. Khushbu Rajpurohit, one of the passengers on the tragic Ahmedabad–London Air India flight, lost her life in the cr@sh that shocked the nation.Just moments before the accident, her father dropped her off at the airport… and shared a simple yet powerful WhatsApp story with her photo — a final blessing, now painfully haunting."

The deceased was captured in the clip pushing a luggage trolley at the airport.

Over 270 people lost their lives in the deadly plane crash, including 12 crew members and 11 children.

Video of Indian crash victim breaks hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

DrVkokila Siva said:

"She didn’t even looked back 😞 before entering."

Cho Co Late said:

"What a sad and tragical experience from both victims of air India..may you rest in peace and condolences to the bereaved family of your lost."

Manasi Dali said:

"Really what a sad story of this girl and the family what and how they are going to cope up with this tragedy god bless all of them 🙏."

Alo Ahmad said:

"Oh that poor girl! She must be so nervous but excited to start a new life with her beloved husband! She must have so many plans, so many dreams! It reminds me how I went to my husband to UK after my marriage! I was lucky to make it....she wasn't! 😔"

Vasuki G N Vasuki said:

"Fate should not be this cruel. No one knows what tragedy s going to happen in our lives. All of u till u r there be happy. Our lives has no uncertainty."

Mary Elizabeth Kappe said:

"Things like this makes me question if there is a god. Don’t mean to offend anyone just my own thought process."

Gagan Arora Thukral said:

"They flew up and reached the heaven to meet the lord...who knew this would be the destiny of people in that Boeing and the people in the hostel building...

"Dear God please 🙏 take these souls into your Embrace and let them forget the pain 😢."

Dilshad Sajid said:

"Really heart wrenching. Also thinking of the students in the medical college. No place is safe when the angel of death is ordered to take our soul."

