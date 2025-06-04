A Nigerian lady cried out after asking her mum to help her find a shoemaker to repair her designer slippers

She lamented after seeing how the shoemaker used thread to sew her slippers, instead of applying glue

Her dramatic video caught people’s attention, and many people shared their opinions and similar experiences

A Nigerian lady cried out after seeing how a shoemaker used thread to sew around her "Hermes" slippers.

She stated that she had asked her mum to help her give it to the shoemaker to apply glue, but found out that the shoemaker stitched it instead.

Lady Laments As Shoemaker Uses Thread To Stitch Round Her Hermes Slippers Instead of Applying Glue

Source: TikTok

In a video by @everything_prinzy on TikTok, the lady shared how she asked her mother to give the slippers to the shoemaker since she was not at home.

She stated that only a part of one of the slippers needed repair because it pulled out.

The lady expressed shock after seeing how the shoemaker used a thread to stitch around the slippers.

Lady Laments As Shoemaker Uses Thread To Stitch Round Her "Hermes" Slippers Instead of Applying Glue

Source: TikTok

She said:

"I gave my mum these slippers to give to the shoemaker. I was not at home. It actually just pulled from this side, and I saw it like this. Who does this? How would you sew it round? You're supposed to put gum. And it's only just one leg that needed gum o. But see, how am I going to wear this slippers now?"

The video was captioned:

"POV: My mom and shoemaker did me dirty. Tell me why?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's complaint over slippers

@Vikimani said:

"Na my mama be this. Once I buy slippers she go say give shoe maker make he sew am round before u wear am said:

@NAIL TECH IN ANAMBRA/LAGOS

"But Wetin u be dey expect? it gats strong well well. 2 years to come; e still Dey."

@Borah said:

"That's how my mom helped me washed my table gas's you can't imagine what happened next the stainless break ni oo."

@princess said:

"That's how I give my sister my daughter shoe just small place ooo nah so then do am like this I wan cry."

@DIAMOND_TOUCH said:

"Leave the slippers for her and her shoe maker to be wearing. She thinks it was those cheap Aba made. Na so dem dey sew am."

@CyCy said:

"Ns my mama be this..u go buy new slippers e never even cut oo,she’ll advise u to go and see it round."

In related stories, a lady shared how her mum reacted to her brother's dreadlocks while another shared what her mother did when her brother wore earrings.

Mum fumes over daughter's WhatsApp DP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum fumed as her daughter used the photo of singer Speed Darlington as display picture on WhatsApp.

The woman reported her daughter named Favour, to the rest of the family on their WhatsApp group and questioned her.

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the woman’s outburst over her daughter’s DP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng