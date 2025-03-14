A Nigerian lady displayed the message her mother sent to the family WhatsApp group due to what her brother did

She stated that her brother wore stud earrings to his matriculation and their mother found out, hence her epic message

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the mum’s reaction to what her son did

A lady shared how her mum reacted after discovering that her brother wore earrings on his matriculation day.

The lady’s mother dropped an epic message on the family WhatsApp group and also blamed her for her brother’s actions.

In a video by @okunugaboluwatife on TikTok, the lady shared a screenshot of the mother's message.

She captioned the video:

"POV: My younger brother wore stud earrings on his matriculation and my mum saw it. What is my business there?"

Her mother's message read:

"I am disowning you as from today, you are no longer my school , don't call me for anything as from today, you have chosen your way, continue, my advise as a mother doesn't go down with you, any time you can be arrested, mark me by my words

"You Bolu, your brother joined a bad gang, you are covering him, you see, by the time he is arrested, you will follow him, non of you should ask me for money, I am done with you both, I wish both of you good luck, don't call my number again."

Reactions trail woman's reaction to son's earrings

Netizens who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman's reactions to her son wearing earrings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ayo_mikunn1 said:

"Mummy bolu don vex."

@convylooloo _123 said:

"My mama go be like, eh...eh anu e semi."

@Eja carder said:

"Omo okunga one best woman in action."

@gbewa oti gba said:

"Mama make him do omo boy small nauu."

@Naza said:

"Na Phoenix carry me come here oooo."

@Eniolaaa said:

"Make Nifemi no kill iya DAMI for us faaaa."

@bunmmie said:

"Mama no nonsense in action."

