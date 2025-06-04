A young Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video on TikTok showing a yam seller whom she patronised at a market

In a viral video, the lady gushed over the businessman's handsome looks, stating that he stole her attention

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the lady's act

A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to gush over a yam seller's charming appearance at his businessplace.

A clip shared via her official account on TikTok captured the man's handsome features which diverted her attention from the yams he was selling.

Lady gushes over a handsome yam seller she met at a market. Photo credit: @estherfortune1/TikTok.

Lady observes yam seller's handsome look in video

The TikTok user identified as @estherfortune1 posted a clip which quickly gained attention online.

In the video, she expressed her admiration for the yam seller's good looks, as she admitted to being distracted from her main intention of purchasing yams.

"Me forgetting the yam I was asked to buy and concentrating on the fine yam seller instead," she said.

Lady who looked closely at a yam seller at a market shares observation she made. Photo credit: @estherfortune1/TikTok.

Reactions as lady gushes over yam seller

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Joy said:

"Sisterhood, motherhood, yamhood, makrkethood, is proud of you."

@Debbiesocials said:

"One day my brother said to me “Deborah no go de look fine boy carry wheelbarrow pusher come this house ooo”.

@rosellethestylist said:

"Esther fortune so this is what you do but e fine."

@Useneno Udoh said:

"Please don't forget to send us the invite we're so happy for you."

@kelvin FS said:

"Rest Jor, if u like no come make I give u belle. Time no Dey oo."

@Mekanakash said:

"Nothing is wrong for a gal to ask her crush out. It's not a crime. It's a bold step in the right direction with a beautiful and unforgettable outcome."

@Footprints stated:

"The country hard if u get food vendor/seller as partner hold him or her tight they are shuga in tea now."

@Kennymiles said:

"I thought you guys dont like fair guys anybody wey go trust woman for this life go see she."

@vavi_hills said:

"You don’t happen to have his contact or do you??? Just asking for a friend."

@gifty said:

"No dey liee. He don toast you and you bin tell am "I will see how it goes." He don even collect number. Leave that thing. No be today we begin go market."

@Empire added:

"Make him baby catch you."

@JayTee reacted:

"He looks like Hausa/fulani, no go there, him papa no go give you."

@sarawestempire said:

"This is how she later found love with a prince in disguise."

Watch the video here:

Lady gushes over 'aboki' pepper seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady elicited reactions from female folks after she proudly flaunted a handsome 'aboki' pepper seller she found.

The excited lady gushed over his cuteness and stated that the pepper seller appeared shy as he avoided looking into the camera.

