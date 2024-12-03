A Nigerian mum fumed as her daughter used the photo of singer Speed Darlington as display picture on WhatsApp

The woman reported her daughter named Favour, to the rest of the family on their WhatsApp group and questioned her

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the woman’s outburst over her daughter’s DP

A Nigerian mum was angry over the choice of photo her daughter used as her display photo on WhatsApp.

The woman’s daughter, Favour, used the picture of the controversial singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington.

Lady shares her mother's reaction to sister's DP. Photo: @therichchizzy, @speeddarlingtonakpi

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by Favour’s sister, @therichchizzy, on TikTok, their mum reported Favour to her siblings in the family group.

Mum blows hot over daughter’s WhatsApp DP

In a voice note, the mum questioned Favour over her decision to change her dp, as she spoke in English and Igbo.

The woman said:

“What does this mean? I want to know. What power or what force has taken over your mind that you can put this as your DP picture? This is annoying. Let’s not be stupid at times. I don’t like this. It’s a serious matter”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail mum’s anger over Speed Darlington’s picture as DP

@Darasliving said:

"That’s the same thing I’m using as my WhatsApp dp."

Sommie said:

"It’s cruise mummy."

@Angie baeby said:

"I love Mummy. This is a representative of what? Favour? Don’t stress Mummy abeg."

@Hairlo said:

"Cases like is why my family and relatives will remain on block from seeing my status or DP."

Read more related stories on family

Mum cries out over child’s food choice

In a related story, a Nigerian woman based abroad cried out after her child preferred to eat only fufu and soup.

She said she introduced the meal to her baby two years ago, and since then, the little girl has preferred it.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the mother’s video trending on social media.

Source: Legit.ng