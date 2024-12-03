Nigerian Mum Fumes as Daughter Uses Speed Darlington’s Photo as WhatsApp DP, Reports Her to Siblings
- A Nigerian mum fumed as her daughter used the photo of singer Speed Darlington as display picture on WhatsApp
- The woman reported her daughter named Favour, to the rest of the family on their WhatsApp group and questioned her
- Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the woman’s outburst over her daughter’s DP
A Nigerian mum was angry over the choice of photo her daughter used as her display photo on WhatsApp.
The woman’s daughter, Favour, used the picture of the controversial singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington.
In a video shared by Favour’s sister, @therichchizzy, on TikTok, their mum reported Favour to her siblings in the family group.
Mum blows hot over daughter’s WhatsApp DP
In a voice note, the mum questioned Favour over her decision to change her dp, as she spoke in English and Igbo.
The woman said:
“What does this mean? I want to know. What power or what force has taken over your mind that you can put this as your DP picture? This is annoying. Let’s not be stupid at times. I don’t like this. It’s a serious matter”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail mum’s anger over Speed Darlington’s picture as DP
@Darasliving said:
"That’s the same thing I’m using as my WhatsApp dp."
Sommie said:
"It’s cruise mummy."
@Angie baeby said:
"I love Mummy. This is a representative of what? Favour? Don’t stress Mummy abeg."
@Hairlo said:
"Cases like is why my family and relatives will remain on block from seeing my status or DP."
Mum cries out over child’s food choice
In a related story, a Nigerian woman based abroad cried out after her child preferred to eat only fufu and soup.
She said she introduced the meal to her baby two years ago, and since then, the little girl has preferred it.
Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the mother’s video trending on social media.
