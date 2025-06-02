A young woman has shared an interesting video showing her husband painting their wall on a Saturday morning

In the video, the woman said people always ask how she has been able to keep her house so clean despite having four children

The woman however mentioned her husband's medical situation, stating that it was responsible for the cleanliness

A woman has shared a video on TikTok to answer curious people who have been asking about the secret to her clean house despite having children.

The clip captured her husband performing a creative activity, painting their wall on a Saturday morning.

Woman says her house is always clean because her husband has OCD. Photo credit: @lifewithmikedes/TikTok.

Woman says OCD husband keeps house clean

According to the woman known on TikTok as @lifewithmikedes, many have been curious about how she maintains her home's cleanliness, given that she has four children.

In her video, she attributed her home's neat condition to her husband's obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

According to her, his OCD drives him to engage in activities that contribute to the home's tidiness.

The video captured her husband's creative side as he worked on the wall, painting it with full concentration.

"People ask me how I keep my house so clean. This is what my OCD husband does for fun on a saturday morning. People often ask how we keep our home in such great condition with 4 kids. It's simple. My husband has OCD," she said.

Woman posts video of OCD husband painting their wall. Photo credit: @lifewithmikedes/TikTok.

Reactions as woman shares secret to clean house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Michael said:

"Can we stop using OCD interchangeably with “a person that likes to be tidy” because it’s actually awful to live with and can cause a lot of turmoil in a household."

@loving_life97 said:

"I wish my husband had this. Because he doesn’t match my OCD and it drives me crazy."

@Michelle wrote:

"And my husband saving paint from 5 years ago for touch ups. I don’t know when that’s happening."

@Gigi said:

"He said nobody gonna know we got kids up in here. lol jk. He just in his fix up the house stage for like ever."

@Jamila asked:

"Wait! So we can actually touch up wall paint??? I always wanted to do this cause my son keeps running his toy cars on the wall and it leaves marks, so if I do this or It won’t be different shades?"

@Rose said:

"My husband and I both have ocd and it’s bad but it keeps the house clean with 2 kids and 3 pets."

@Hot Southern BelleATL said:

"I was married to a man with OCD and it was stressful regarding his cleanliness. I mean my house was sterile."

@Mizzzbutterfly said:

"I do the same thing. I can't stand nicks on the walls & my house must be extremely clean. I cleanup everyday. I'm mid-level OCD."

@Jordan.Renae said:

"Where did you find him?! Idk a man that is ocd about the inside of the house. Mine is ocd about the yard I’m ocd about the inside so it works out but sometimes I’d like help without having to ask."

@Shanellezekial said:

"I did this all winter and then when summer came round I had 100x paint shade strokes all over my house."

@Yurrrr wrote:

"I love how his head is perfectly bald and shiny and his beard is fluffy and trimmed nice."

@𝚂υχкєя 𝙳υχкєя said:

"I love this. I want to paint but I’m scared I’ll mess it up. It’s good to have somebody handy to it that type of stuff around."

@chalovescafe added:

"Do we have the same husband? Don't forget mowing the grass and maintaining outdoors clean."

See the post below:

Clean lady washes boyfriend's heap of clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared an interesting video showing how she spent her weekend at her boyfriend's house.

In the video, the lady did not only do his laundry, but also washed his toilet and made sure that his house was clean.

