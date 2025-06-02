A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of netizens with a post showing the transformation of her mother's room

In a photo post, the hardworking lady displayed how her mother's room looked before and after it was transformed into a new space

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the thoughtful daughter

A Nigerian lady has received accolades from netizens after showing off her amazing gesture towards her mother.

The kind daughter shared captivating before-and-after photos of her mother's newly renovated bedroom.

Nigerian lady shares photos showing how she transformed her mother's bedroom. Photo credit: @shiny_ut/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady transforms her mother's bedroom

In a trending post, the lady known on TikTok as @shiny_ut, showed off the transformation, and netizens were wowed by the amazing change from an 'ancient' space to a luxurious-looking room.

Her mother's room had undergone a great makeover, and the results were nothing short of breathtaking.

"Transform my mum's room," she captioned the post.

Lady shows off her mother's bedroom after transforming it. Photo credit: @shiny_ut/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady transforms mum's room

The post quickly gained attention on TikTok with users flocking to the comments section to praise the daughter's act.

Many were moved by the heartwarming gesture, commending her for putting her mother's needs before her own.

@Gaius B Yusuf said:

"But you don't have to post it here because you do it for your on good. Mama Na mama."

@ B Frøsh officials said:

"Children will do more than for you in Jesus name."

@RadiantRose said:

"I wish to do same but am not financially buoyant I pray to God to send helper for me."

@Bibi wrote:

"Fix my mama house she go. Still keep clothes wey she want, any how anyhow."

@Haryormihdeh said:

"If not for the window I no go still believe say na the same room."

@semtex_interior said:

"Una no dey give enough credit to furniture makers aswesr interior to d world abeg."

@Pretty petite Scorpio said:

"His provide for me I want to make this woman happy she don too suffer I am manifesting this tooo."

@Olasunkanmi said:

"Iya ni Wura your kids will take care of you too The change con be like AI Edit. I con Dey swipe left and right."

@bubbybrown7 said:

"She go still turn back to her old room after one year place bet."

@Pabor Juliet Jp said:

"Those of Ona when Dey say nor be dsame room Ona nor really get eyes room is so beautiful."

@Lee Jung Jae said:

"You try but try transform the house next because mumsy need am. no insult bro pls I also tell same to myself."

@Shewa Bloom wrote:

"Check mark wahlberg he has 0 followers and 0 likes yet he is verified."

@kzie said:

"U see dis life, just get God, money and good health, everything will be put in place."

@Cool_Ride_Codm said:

"Your mom or your room? Make we see your mum there fess oo. All this social media validation nor be him."

@beauty accessrioes by.dami said:

"I lunched my business today and I get low views pls do well my checking on my page even tho you didn’t patronize me pls engage on my post follow me and I follow you back asap."

@Valentine added:

"She go still carry all those loads inside de play."

See the post below:

Lady rejoices as family house gets renovated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after her old family house was transformed.

In a video, she displayed the former look of the house and its new structure after it was renovated into a duplex.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng