A lady has shared how her mum cut her brother’s dreadlocks with scissors after he ran away from home

In the funny video, the woman was cutting his hair and singing while her son responded to the song

Many who came across the video were amused by her mother’s act and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady shared a video of her mother cutting her brother’s dreadlocks.

She said he had run away from the house to prevent his mum from cutting his hair, but he was caught unaware.

In a funny video shared by @simply_b3ll4 on TikTok, the girl’s mum cut the hair and sang while her son responded to the song.

The mother prayed against the power of “Yahoo” and “Igbo” as she cut the hair.

The lady said:

“POV: My brother ran away from home bcuz my mum asked him to cut his dread but he was caught unaware.”

Reactions as woman cuts son’s dreadlocks with scissors

@Damfest fashion home said:

"mummy leave Yahoo now."

@Ehiz said:

"Tell your brother make he send aza make I credit am."

@THIS USER IS DEAD 147 said:

"At this age u still dey stay with ur mom?"

@P said:

"See as him calm as na him mama if na another person blood for flow."

@Samuel said:

"i nor even do dreed one day when I dey baff I notice say hair nor dey the middle."

@Rich_Stephie said:

"This guy has respect. Cos some children won’t mind fighting there mom or causing trouble out of it."

Siblings spray mum N20 notes on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video which showed how some siblings celebrated their mum’s birthday emerged on social media.

The video showed when they stormed the woman’s house with gifts and cake and sprayed her N2o notes.

People who came across the video observed the woman’s house and reacted to the birthday celebration.

