A lecturer at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has made public the love letter a student wrote him

The academic found the love letter while marking the student's examination script and was thrilled after going through it

He humourously asked internet users if he should say yes to the student's heartfelt request, sparking reactions online

A Federal University Oye-Ekiti lecturer, known on TikTok as Dr Steeze, has posted the love letter he found while marking a student's examination paper.

Dr Steeze was amused and thrilled as he went through the letter's content.

He admitted that he never knew he had many admirers and funnily asked netizens if he should say yes to the student. His post on TikTok was captioned:

"Make sure you don’t pause the video ooo 😜 I never knew i had many crushes, i think i should start making preparations to call @Femilevite (IdanOluwa)."

Student professes love for lecturer

The unidentified student wrote the words "Please don't ignore sir" in bold at the top of the page where the letter was written.

The student's feelings and admiration for the lecturer were passionately marshalled out in the letter.

"...I know you will be shocked by this sir.

"I really wish I could be with you..." a part of the letter read.

Via his page on TikTok, the academic dishes out entertaining content to his over 7k followers, demonstrating that Nigerian lecturers have their fun sides too.

People react to letter lecturer received

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Mirabel said:

"Noooo. It’s not professional to oblige, maybe one of your colleagues wan set you up. The university environment is toxic that you hardly know who dey with you. Make your senior colleagues no use you shine. Carry am show your HOD oo. Tomorrow, story fit dey fly."

Glebs Cakes & More said:

"Dr Steeze, Good Afternoon Sir, Please say yes Sir, It's not easy for a student to express her feelings in her exam script o."

Ajayi Iyanuoluwa said:

"😂😂Ninu rogbdiyan exam she still see eyes 👀 write love letter with heart ❤️drawing Toor Lori love matter oluwa gbaope wa."

Bells🌹❤️ said:

"How will she had written this on her answer booklet I don’t know for your school but mine no be only you be the lecturer for the course nah."

paulyoung olayemi said:

"I just knew this will happen some day, or probably has happened😂. I was not a student of fuoye but the way I see you here on tiktok I just smile. so many of your student will be crushing. lecturer wey no good like this sef student dey crush😂. well done sir."

✨temmy✨🦋 said:

"I just Dey imagine if nah Alhaja wey Dey PSB department they con share this answer sheet to nko????😂😂😂😂😂fuoye student in faculty of science will understand better."

Mary Burke said:

"Aproko no good oo🥺🥺 see as I pause video, clear display come still turn phone upside down to read the letter."

Iamgoodness1 said:

"Can never be in Unilorin you'd come back to write that exam because it's automatic carry over."

