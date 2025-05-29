A smart Nigerian lecturer has shared the outcome of his decision to introduce 'picture attendance' for all his students

According to him, students began taking his class seriously after he ditched the usual method of marking attendance with a list

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lecturer's new method of taking attendance has caught the attention of many TikTok users.

After ditching the usual method of signing an attendance list, he introduced a new system that requires students to appear in class photos.

Lecturer poses with students to mark their attendance. Photo credit: @taiwo_2222/TikTok, Frédéric Soltan/ Getty Images. Depicted students have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: TikTok

Lecturer begins marking picture attendance for students

The lecturer, known on TikTok as @taiwo_2222, shared a post showing himself taking pictures with his students after a class.

He noted that his new method was already successful as he already witnessed the increased seriousness with which students now attend his classes.

Speaking further, he stated that the shift to "picture attendance" has eliminated the problem of signature forgery.

In his words:

"Since I started picture attendance, they have taken coming to class more seriously. No more signature attendance. Signature forging is real. It's either you show in the class picture or not."

Nigerian lecturer begins marking 'picture attendance' for his students. Photo credit: @taiwo_2222/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lecturer marks attendance with picture

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Henna By Ayoosh said:

"If you like take blood sample, I no de attend."

@Eso wrote:

"That guy wey stand near pillar no wan hear story."

@Only one Mimi said:

"Nooooo this cannot happen."

@Abdulsalam_Amshi said:

"Sir I was in the picture but you cropped me out."

@Dat_user said:

"As strict as this looks, it is the best for them but they don't know it unless you're a business owner in school, you have health challenges or you're otedola's child. I think attending classes will help you learn faster and better."

@Black Shugar wrote:

"Nor allow my lecturers see this thing ooo dem dey quick copy bad things."

@Nonso said:

"If na so your lecturers take do, you for turn Lecturer? Una go just make person youthful days dey stressful."

@Bethel Lawrence said:

"Dey play, me wey go Photoshop myself into the the picture."

@September popcorn added:

"This is where being short feels like an advantage l would just say l was behind and the camera mayb didn’t just capture me."

@Essie said:

"This is I do to my CDS members and send to the coordinator because people don’t turn up for CDS meetings, but guess what? They still don’t attend."

@Emma of Lagos said:

"Nigeria Dey spoil, Una Dey go school people wey suppose go collect Hire purchase keke."

@CHIDERA added:

"You go tire kwa cos it’s too stressful, you go dey look plenty pictures dey mark attendance ke."

Source: Legit.ng