A teacher has shared the heartfelt letter he received from a student as he prepared to leave the school

In the touching letter, the student first expressed her admiration for her teacher, who made an impact on her life

Social media users have reacted massively to the post, with many applauding the bold student

Dan'ny Immortal Chukwudebelu, a dedicated teacher, has shared the heartwarming farewell letter he received from one of his students.

In his Facebook post, Dan'ny expressed his joy and gratitude as he posted a photo of the letter.

"Letter I got from My student Today!!! Just Omo! Congratulations to me", he captioned his post.

Student praises teacher for his impact on her life

The farewell letter, written by a student named Esther Elisha Effiong, showcased the profound impact Dan'ny had made during his time at the school.

Esther's letter began by acknowledging the significance of the day Dan'ny was introduced to the class.

She expressed her regret that circumstances had led to his departure, causing the entire student body to bid him farewell with tears.

Esther then expressed her heartfelt appreciation for Dan'ny's dedication and tireless efforts in expanding the students' understanding of mathematics.

With sincerity and hope, Esther prayed that God would grant Dan'ny more opportunities to impart knowledge and serve as a stepping stone for future leaders.

The letter read in part:

“Dear sir, it was of great Importance on that faithful day you was introduced before the class, but unfortunately, the news explode your leave from our school which will make the entire students bade you farewell with tears.

"Sir I appreciate your frantic effort which has widen the brains of the class in solving the problems in mathematics. I pray the Good God give you more graces enlarge you tought, making you serve as stair case for raising future leaders.”

Reactions as teacher shares letter he received from female student

The emotional post has resonated with social media users, garnering widespread attention and admiration.

Nova said:

"Wow. You de enter de girl eye ooh. But nevertheless! Congrats corper Danny."

Jaceecho Henry wrote:

"And na Calabar girl self write am. Effiong. U r a suspect."

Nnenna Cynthia said:

"Awwwn. See something. The girl has her eyes on you corper Danny."

Sylvia Adanne commented;

“Congratulations.”

Njuru Jeffery Nnamdi said;

“No be small stair case o, na ladder be this one.”

Njuru Jeffery Nnamdi reacted:

“Good one sha.”

Precious Okeke said:

“Aww.. this is beautiful. Thanks for widening their brain and solving their problems in mathematics.”

Peace Udo said:

“Congrats dear.”

Uguba Joseph Ifeanyichukwu said:

“Wow, what a heart warming letter. Congratulations immortal.”

Suzzy Gabriel said:

“Congratulations.”

Henrysavio Ezeorah reacted:

“You gave your best my dear; may God bless you immensely.”

Vincent Okoronkwo reacted:

“She mean say u go climb stairs well well for this life. Congrats.”

Teacher exposes letter student wrote to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian teacher has shared the love letter she received from one of her male students in school. In the letter, the young boy professed his undying love for her and begged her to reciprocate his love.

Speaking further, he pleaded that she overlook his age and focus more on making him useful since his love for her already made him 'useless'. In his words:

"This might sound strange to you but I mean every word. From the first time I saw you in school, it was as if my brain cell stopped working.

"Each time I see you it will be as if smoke is coming out from my eyes. Your beauty is killing me seriously. Although I am still in secondary school, I have plans of becoming a rich man. I know you will say I am a small boy but let me tell you when you are in love age does not matter. I am becoming very useless all because I keep thinking of you."

