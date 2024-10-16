The love letter a student wrote his female teacher has gone viral and elicited mixed reactions on social media

The lady, who is doing teaching practice in the boy's school, was displeased by the letter and posted it online

In the letter, the boy poured out his heart about his love interest and offered to take her to Shoprite

A Nigerian lady, Imoleayo, doing her teaching practice, has posted the love letter her student, Ayomide, wrote her.

Imoleayo shared the letter on TikTok and her post blew up.

In the letter, Ayomide professed his liking for her and how she dresses. He requested Imoleayo's phone number and offered to take her to Shoprite.

The daring student also expressed his desire to date his teacher. The letter read:

"Hello Imole. How are you? I like you so much. Pls, can you give me your number so that I can take you to Shoprite. And I like your dressing.

"I want to date you.

"Love, love, love Ayomide,

"Star Boi."

At the end of Imoleayo's video, a student was flogged while on his knees, suggesting that Ayomide was being punished for the letter.

Nigerians amused by the boy's love letter

🧠*Big Akon’s*💀🥷🥷 said:

"💀🥷🥷: School boys don calm oo if nah our set for 2019 ss3 you go know say no be play play."

melina lox said:

"Give star boy .2 years he go soon use Benz pick you up."

Tees_Elixir said:

"Una Dey wear trouser for teaching pratice ? Wow."

kimkellynelly ✞ ☻said:

"I was in Ss2 and I wrote a love letter to my Eng Uncle,Believe me that guy found everything funny,He Even correct some Mistakes in the letter😫and ask me to come bck when I learn how to write love."

Quin👸J🦋 said:

"You Dey beat person wey wan carry you go ShopRite 😭😂love is wicked."

OLAYINKA💖 said:

"Star boy say e wan take you go ShopRite you no gree."

Emerie🥷😍 said:

"He for find who get better cursive handwriting at least make e be like love letter."

Corper shares letter student wrote to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had posted the emotional letter a male student wrote to her.

The lady posted the letter on TikTok and revealed she had a sweet bond with Ezekiel. She recently completed her assignment at her place of primary assignment (PPA), but it is unclear when the letter was written to her.

Ezekiel's letter was addressed to his favourite teacher, @cutedhera. In the letter, Ezekiel said he misses her and that she is the only teacher he loves in school. He also prayed for her.

