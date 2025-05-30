Nigerian music veteran ID Cabasa has reacted to the viral video of a pastor condemning a popular gospel song, No Turning Back

No Turning Back is a song by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor and has gained popularity among Christians

While a Nigerian pastor may think otherwise, ID Cabasa went online to praise the gospel artists’ devotion, while silencing naysayers

Olumide Ogunade, widely known as ID Cabasa, has broken his silence on the viral condemnation of Akinade Ibuoye, aka Gaise Baba’s song, by a pastor.

Recall that a Nigerian pastor went online to condemn the viral gospel hitmaker, adding that there was nothing Christian-like about him or his appearance, ultimately criticising his song with Lawrence Oyor.

Gaise Baba's No Turning Back trends online as ID Cabasa reacts. Credit: @idcabasa

Source: Instagram

Speaking about Gaise, ID Cabasa described him as a devoted Christian who worked his way to the top. His lengthy post appreciated the singer.

In his words:

"This is an appreciation post and a stern warning too. Appreciation to my covenant brother/friend/kinsman @gaisebaba Ibuoye! I saw you fast like you will die, you prayed like it’s the very air u breathe! Sometimes your devotion makes me question myself if I am still devoted lol 😂. We shared scriptures and your insights many times comes with wisdom beyond your age!"

"You know how to listen to learn! You study cultures and you struck Gold when architecting kingdom culture became essence to you. I saw the struggle too, I remember when u were praying d Joshua prayer “STRENGTH AND COURAGE”! I saw and can attest to many Spiritual exercises that brought u here! THANK YOU FOR STAYING TRUE TO THE COURSE!"

See his post here:

Watch the pastor's video here:

How fans reacted to ID Cabasa's post on Gaise Baba

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_harweh said:

"Them never see anything ~ the lame will work in O2 arena this year 😂 - I Dey come."

@encomiumhub said:

"It's too late to turn back, Jesus must be confesed on the mainstream 👏❤️."

@koffithaguru said:

"I approve this message with my full spiritual chest."

@encomiumhub said:

"It's too late to turn back, Jesus must be confessed on the mainstream 👏❤️."

@doreenomosele said:

"This!!!! Raise am!!!! I saw one yesterday and I was like it is well! If they know or still hear from God…. They will know better ! Thank you for this post."

@kieltee_music said:

“What will happen if the internet shuts down today and you don’t have any contents to react to?”

@amtemitopeofficial said:

"I expected your response, thank God, I was not disappointed 😊@idcabasa more of God in you baba 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

@queen_chayil_ said:

"Honestly 🔥for the shortest time I got to know Gaise baba (3years counting) I kept questioning why will someone with such a depth not been known round the world 🥹cause most times I sing his song there will be like they don’t know this person."

@equitabledayo said:

"Whoever is condemning the song is certainly not a Christian and there is no point joining issues with such people. It’s obvious, the message of the cross is foolishness to them that are perishing."

@kingadedayo said:

"Sing it in the rooftops! I will never turn back noe, NO! NO!"

@gbolaclassic said:

"Thank you sir for the gear acknowledgment and enlightenment ❤️."

Nathaniel Bassey's 2022 Prophecy to Gospel singer

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey reacted to the success of his junior colleague Gaise Baba’s new song, No Turning Back.

He expressed joy as he recounted an old prophecy he gave the fast-rising act about his career and how God wanted to use him as a sign.

The Onise Iyanu hitmaker shared videos from the event that took place during one of his Hallelujah Challenge concerts, triggering reactions online.

