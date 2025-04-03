A young Nigerian girl in SS3 cried bitterly after seeing the type of Itel phone her mother bought for her

The girl's elder sister shared the video on social media, as she explained why she can't use the phone in school

The young girl's reasons sparked mixed reactions amongst netizens on social media, as many agreed with her

A young girl in SS3 cried bitterly as she rejected the phone her mother bought for her.

Her mother bought an Itel phone for her but she said she wasn't going to use it as she was seen crying in the bathroom.

A young Nigerian student weeps after seeing itel phone her mum bought for her as she rejects it. Photo: @feyibaby_.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by her elder sister, @feyibaby_ on TikTok, the girl shared why she didn't want to use the phone.

She tearfully said:

“I'm not using that phone. All my classmates are buying big phone, you are buying small phone. I'm not using it… Never, I will not use it.”

The video was captioned:

“POV: My mum bought an iPhone 16 promax, for my younger sister in SS3. Omo Tinubuuuu you do my sister this one.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl rejects Itel phone

The young girl's reasons sparked mixed reactions amongst netizens on social media

@Abuja Celebrity Trumpeter said:

“You even get luck sef, for SS3 dem tell me say I never reach to start dey use phone.”

@Melody said:

“For the fact she’s comparing herself with her classmates is bad. When I was in Ss3, I didn’t have a phone despite the fact all my friends had.”

@Kennora said:

“Don’t our parents compare us to our classmates? Why’s it different when she does the same? Her emotions are valid. Just talk to your sister.”

@user7199377204481 said:

“For ss3, that kind phone dey below. At least for graduation, make she see phone wey she go use snap herself. And the way she dey cry, the funds dey.”

@Mimi x Ashmikoo said:

“She’s a teenager please abeg her pain is valid.”

@ayide said:

“Awwwn, thank God for my family smart 7 plus in Sss2 iPhone XR in SSS 3 and mini 13 in university. I thank u sis and mom.”

@DEBORAH OMOLARA said:

“Everyone in the comment section shouting "when I was her age I wasn't using phone, when I was given this phone I was happy" blah blah. y'all have forgotten that your time was different from this present time.”

In related stories, a lady shared her mum's reaction after her brother wore earrings, and another shared how her mum cut her brother's dreadlocks.

In a viral TikTok video, an SS3 student weeps after seeing a phone her mum bought for her. Photo: @feyibaby_.

Source: TikTok

Young girl in primary 3 writes love letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady displayed a love letter written by her sister in primary 3 to a boy in her school.

The content of the letter made the video go viral on TikTok, as the young girl asked for another chance.

Many people who came across the video reacted to the choice of words used by the girl in her letter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng