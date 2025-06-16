Mavin star, Ayra Starr, finally breaks her silence, slams trolls who constantly drag and attack her online

The singer in an outburst on X says she's tired of being misunderstood and made a scapegoat by critics

Mixed reactions trail her post as fans defend her while others demand she uses her platform better

Mavin Records princess, Ayra Starr, has taken to social media to address the relentless trolling and bullying she's been facing from online critics.

In a fiery post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, June 16, the Sability crooner didn’t mince words as she called out those who constantly drag her for everything she says or does.

Ayra fired back:

“There’s nothing I can do nor say to people that intentionally want to bully and misunderstand me every time. You’ve found a scapegoat abi? Focus on issues that actually matter and leave me TF alone”

Although she didn't mention a specific incident, many believe her post was triggered by the backlash she received for staying silent during recent national crises, including the tragic killings in Benue State.

Some Nigerians had accused her and other Gen Z celebrities of not using their platforms to speak out on issues affecting citizens.

See her post here:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's outburst

While some supported her stance and offered words of encouragement, others felt she was deflecting from her responsibility as a public figure.

@ToheebAlim wrote:

“You’re human first, Ayra. But people are only asking for empathy, not perfection.”

@OMOYORUBA0 tweeted:

“Just keep making good music and ignore the online noise. Your fans still dey for you.”

However, @official_japhy came for her, saying:

“You want them to leave the scapegoat alone? You put yourself in that position with your silence.”

@Baggio490 said:

“Use the opportunity to drop another single. And shoot the video too, let’s enjoy short skits!”

@Meeday88452242 defended her, writing:

“They hate how successful you’ve become. Keep shining. You owe no one explanations!”

@queen_miraaa stated:

"People just dey look for who to vent frustration on. Ayra, abeg keep your head up. Na your time"

@ezzygram wrote:

"So because she no tweet about one national issue, she don become scapegoat? Na wa o."

@iam_slimtee commented:

"Ayra Starr no even owe anybody explanation. Na music she promise us, not activism."

@mrjollof_vibes shared

"But lowkey, some celebs dey always post vibes during serious issues. Read the room sometimes."

@dee_gurl247 said:

"I respect Ayra more now. Imagine facing constant bullying just for being herself. That Gen Z strength no be joke!"

Ayra Starr picks the BET crown

Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr was crowned Best International Act at the prestigious 2025 BET Awards, held on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

The singer beat out a tough list of contenders, including Rema, her labelmate from Mavin Records, to walk home with the coveted award.

Other nominees in the category included chart-topping global artists from the UK, France, and South Africa, but it was Ayra’s undeniable impact on the Afrobeats scene that secured her win.

