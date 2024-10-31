In a viral video, a lady displayed the love letter written by her sister in primary 3 to a boy in her school

The content of the letter made the video go viral on TikTok, as the young girl asked for another chance

Many people who came across the video reacted to the choice of words used by the girl in her letter

A young girl in primary 3 wrote a love letter to her schoolmate.

The young girl's elder sister shared the letter's content in a video that has gone viral.

In the video shared by @ms.afaglo8 on TikTok, the letter was written with a pencil on a sheet of paper and addressed to 'Jacing'.

Part of the letter read:

“Everyone nos I like you so I expect you to give me one more chance for the liking. You are even smart more than the people in your class.”

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions trail primary 3 pupil's love letter

@NathanNathan said:

"Isn’t she suppose to taking about SpongeBob and paw patrol ? Eii caro’s handwork."

@abenaaa__ said:

"Oh at least she wrote a letter I didn’t gift the boy..my brother gets gifts every occasion."

@LASHES | NAILS| BROW IN ADENTA said:

"Jacing what did you put in your stew."

@Carington said:

"But she writes good grammar and speaks well."

@Big E said:

"Caro see what you taught her."

@Dennis Yasante said:

"I miss primary school, bruh. The girls were real."

