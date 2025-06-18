A video has shown the reaction of a little girl the moment her mother returned from abroad after seven years

The lady was driven in a car that parked in front of the compound, and the girl was the first to see her mother in the car

Also, the lady's mother was completely speechless when she saw her daughter, who returned unexpectedly

A lady who has lived abroad for seven years has finally returned home to see her mother and daughter.

In an emotional video trending on social media, the lady stated she has been away for nearly a decade.

In the clip, which was posted by @kingchacha86, the lady was driven to a compound where her mother and daughter live.

Initially, her mother did not see her until she drew closer to the Siener bus that her brother home.

Her daughter was the first to see her in the car. The lady came down from the car and hugged her mother. She also lifted her daughter up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady returns from abroad

@Chidex Global Oil and gas said:

"Your mama no happy oh. You sure say you been no run away with her meeting money."

@BIG JAN€ said:

"The driver wan cry on behalf of the papa."

@Baddest pussysucker said:

"If you see people wey travel for real abroad like Canada. 🇺🇸. France. etc .u go know from there looks of return visit, but if you see people wey travel to abidjan Liberia. cotonu...Ghana, you go know. I no mention name oo just saying as a street guy that's well informed."

@darlington1013 said:

"Hope this 7years no be waste of time…. Cos I no see anything wey sweet for this video."

@Nora said:

"I feel bad about the mom’s nonchalant reaction, at least pretend and welcome your daughter well na."

@Agbomma said:

"Na only your mama know why e de look you like that."

@Manuel Opoku said:

"You stay for abroad for 7years and your mum still dey live for this kind place na wa for you oohh."

@Edith said:

"The way the driver is looking at her eh."

@Tortorilisa said:

"The woman dey wonder the kind lash she put for eye."

@Regina said:

"I’m sorry but she looks a bit disappointed. I might be wrong though."

@Mi ReiNa said:

"Your mummy cried? Person way no even hug you back."

@Crazy MF said:

"The dressing is giving Togo vibe."

@Victoryofficial_ said:

"So na anywhere una Dey regard as abroad now, and why did the mom looked disappointed?"

Mother reacts emotionally as son returns from abroad

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a mother was surprised when she saw her son, who had been out of Nigeria for the past nine years.

The mother had no idea that her son was coming home because it was purposed designed to be a surprise.

As soon as she saw her son, she started shouting and weeping out of joy and also held him tightly.

