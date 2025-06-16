A Nigerian woman re-watched Tyler Perry's Netflix film Straw and shared her powerful discovery on Facebook

She shared what she realised while re-watching the movie, stating that she didn't notice it while watching the first time

Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed that emotional detail and planned to re-watch the film

A woman shared why she went back to watch Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw, for the second time

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

A Nigerian woman re-watches Tyler Perry's Netflix film Straw and shares her powerful discovery on Facebook. Photo: Yeye Kudi Court-room, Tyler Perry

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page known as , the woman shared what she observed while watching it again.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Woman shares intriguing observation about the Straw movie

The woman, who analysed the movie in a Facebook post, shared why she had to watch the movie again and what she observed during her second watch.

She said:

“I didn’t realise Janiyah's daughter was already dead before the movie started. Yesterday, my attention was called to it whilst critically analysing ‘Straw’ on my livestream. I had to re-watch the movie again to get the full picture and understanding of it. I have never watched a movie twice because I get bored so easily.

“Once is fantastic but I did this twice and found it even more interesting than the first time. Wow. She never got any phone call from the school. Her daughter was not taken away by social services. Everything you saw from the beginning of the movie was her imagination. Her daughter d!€d the previous night, but she was in denial. That was the STRAW that broke the camel's back.”

A woman analyses Tyler Perry’s Straw movie and shares what she observed when she watched the film for the second time. Photo: Yeye Kudi Court-room

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s analysis of Straw

Ashake Gold said:

"I didn't catch that detail either! Thanks for sharing your analysis. I'll definitely re-watch the movie with that in mind."

Abilèèko Toluwalope Iya Toluwanimi said:

"Thanks for sharing this....I ddnt get this while watching, I will re-watch for clarity."

Memory Godfrey said:

"Yes, you're correct. She was living in denial, acting out of grief the whole movie."

Joyce Joyce said:

"You’re correct. Her daughter passed before the movie started. “Straw” is recognized for shedding light on the struggles of overworked single mothers and the systemic challenges they face. Watch “Exterritorial” too. It’s another version of STRAW."

In related stories, a lady shared her review on the movie, while a single mother shared how the movie affected her.

Woman shares scene that annoyed her in Straw

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her dissatisfaction with the Straw movie on her Facebook page.

The lady mentioned that a dramatic scene felt unrealistic and unnecessarily prolonged, which detracted from her experience.

Despite the movie's hype and emotional appeal, the lady was left unimpressed, not shedding a tear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng