DJ Cuppy has excited fans by sharing a video featuring the person she is currently in love with, following a few heartbreaks

In the clip, she reveals that she had told her friends about her lover’s name, before sharing a kiss with him in the video

Fans were left amazed by her choice and took to social media to share their opinions, speculating on why she had been single for such a long time

Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, seems to have finally found someone special after enduring several heartbreaks.

The famous DJ, who was previously in a relationship with boxer and cyclist Ryan Taylor. After their relationship hit the rock, Ryan Taylor shared the news of their breakup and revealed his new partner and their baby.

DJ Cuppy's fan react to her video about her lover. Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming video posted on social media, DJ Cuppy shared a playful moment with her mother.

She jokingly told her friend that her mother was her boyfriend. Reacting with a smile, her mother responded, “oh oh oh,” before DJ Cuppy admitted that her friend had asked if she loved her mother, to which she replied, “Yes, every time.”

DJ Cuppy shares kiss with her mother, fans react. Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy and mother share kiss

The touching video showed DJ Cuppy and her mother sharing a kiss on the lips, followed by a warm hug, with her mother resting her head on Cuppy’s chest. They held the position for a few moments before the video ended.

It’s clear that DJ Cuppy shares a close bond with both her mother and father. A few months ago, she shared a heartwarming message from her mother while DJ Cuppy was busy working at an event in the cold, further highlighting the love and support they share.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the disc jockey about her lover. Here are what her fans said about it in the comment section of the video:

@falonasolomon stated:

"So date ur mama, if na regular parent them go don advise her but this Rick people them no get say."

@kele__black_ commented:

"So none 9ja guys has the qualifications to marry this girl?"

@_promzy1 shared:

"Poor man pikin dey see something oh."

@sx_luxury reacted:

"Make your own money first so you attract better men in your life, you never see anything go make money first no get good character. Think say men value your money over peace of mind ."

@asian_king_07 commented:

"Congratulations. If I kiss my papa he fit disown."

@thugger_147 said:

"E no easy, you go jam your own man soon."

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy shared the desire of her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in two folds.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans share their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng