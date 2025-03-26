A Nigerian lady discovered that her brother used her phone to make an apology video to his girlfriend

She shared the video on social media after finding it on her phone, where her brother was apologising

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the young man’s apology to his girlfriend

A Nigerian lady shared how she discovered that her younger brother filmed himself apologising with her phone.

She found the video on her phone, where he was telling his girlfriend how sorry he was for behaving childishly.

In a video by @darlyn_presh on TikTok, the lady shared a video of her boyfriend apologising to his girlfriend.

In the video, her brother said:

“I am sorry. I am really sorry for what I did. I was just acting childish again…Please now, you know you are my everything.”

She captioned the video:

“POV: My bro used my phone to make an apology video to his gf. Omo this is so embarrassing.”

In the comment, she added:

“He’s already crying I should delete it. He told me he wanted to do snap. When I see the video I Dey hide under duvet dey laugh. Can’t believe he’s this romantic.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail young man’s apology video

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the young man’s apology to his girlfriend.

@VAWULENT ANCESTOR said:

"Your brother go fit forgive you so?"

@Mummy 2k said:

"Your brother is a keeper and a perfect gentle man I pray he always remain sweet and at same time find a good woman who matches his vibes."

@Joanna said:

"Oh chim, but why is he smiling and apologizing?? What’s funny girl don’t forgive him."

@CHINAZA said:

"Why would you even do this to your own blood...ahhhh."

@Adivah said:

Let’s not bully him , this is the reason why most men think it’s weakness to apologize

Peaceemeka_001

"If I post something like dis, my brother will unsister me immediately."

@LUXURY_DOORS_EMPIRE said:

"Aww lowkey all this people here saying shame Dey catch them.. mostly ladies wish’s that their nonchalant boyfriend could apologize like this but they ain’t lucky. abeg the guy is a keeper."

@H said:

"Everybody shouting shame wear me this and that, I see nothing wrong with this video and most of you would do more than that. All I see here is a sweet intentional man."

@Dfw.me said:

"He is using apology video to do “fine boy” he never ready."

