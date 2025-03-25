Young Lady Selling Agbo Buys Brand New Car For Mother, Shares How People Reacted to Her Business
- A young lady who sells herbs, popularly known as agbo, celebrated as she bought her mother a car
- She showed the moment she presented the new car to her mother, and the latter's reaction melted hearts
- Many congratulated the lady after she shared how people reacted to the business when she started
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A young Nigerian lady celebrated as she bought her mother a brand-new car in a now-viral video.
The lady, who sells herbs, popularly known as agbo, shared a video of the moment she presented the car to her mother.
In the video by @aishnaturaleaf on TikTok, the young lady’s mother jumped for joy as her daughter drove the car to her shop.
In the caption, the lady shared how her mother stood by her when people mocked her business.
She said:
“Today is a dream come true for me. They said she won’t bring anything out of this agbo work. Guess who stood by me MY MUM. So I owe her more than this.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as agbo seller buys mum new car
The lady’s video went viral, and many congratulated the young lady and her mother on the new car.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Damilola said:
"Aisha all your children will bring happiness to you the way you make you mom happy."
@IDEY said:
"Omoh. God help me too I own my mom a lot she’s my life anyway congratulations mama it won’t be her coffin. insha Allah."
@pepisko814 said:
"At first she thought it her daughter’s new ride until she know say na she get ham God bless you for putting that smile on her face."
Mammie Gold said:
"Wow this is huge More wins I wish to do this for my mum too this year I pray."
Ayam_me__said:
"I pray God should bless me to fulfill this for my mum too,congratulations mama."
Nurse emotional at airport as her brother relocates overseas, video moves people to tears: "I cried"
@Honeypour cakes said:
"Congratulations mum. See me smiling. I will definitely do this for my mum very soon by God’s grace."
@iremmy varieties said:
"Congratulations. I pray that all responsible parents will eat the fruit of their labour ,by the grace of God."
@ONE AND ONLY KIITAN said:
"I’m happy walai I wish to do this for my mom also soon ya Allah."
Read more related stories on cars
- Nigerian Lady in US Uses Self-Driving Car For First Time, Shows Empty Driver Seat
- Young Nigerian Man Shows Off Car He Built From Scratch, Gives It Unique Name
- Man Says Selling His Car Was Biggest Mistake of His Life, Explains Why
Pastor gives wife his first car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor shared how he gave his wife the first car he bought while he walked on the streets.
He explained why he decided to do so while sharing what he did for his wife when he bought another car.
Mother buys car, iPhone 16 and other gifts for daughter’s 16th birthday, celebrant’s reaction trends
Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man's “sacrifice” for his wife, sparking mixed reactions.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng
James Ojo (Copyeditor) James Ojo is a copy editor at Legit.ng. He is an award-winning journalist with a speciality in investigative journalism. He is a fellow of Nigeria Health Watch Prevent Epidemics Journalism Fellowship (2023), WSCIJ Collaborative Media Project (2022), ICIR Health Reporting (2022), YouthHubAfrica’s Basic Education Media Fellowship (2022), Countering the Fake News Epidemic (MacArthur Foundation) 2021, and Tiger Eye Foundation Fellowship. Email: james.ojo@corp.legit.ng