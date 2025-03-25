A young lady who sells herbs, popularly known as agbo, celebrated as she bought her mother a car

She showed the moment she presented the new car to her mother, and the latter's reaction melted hearts

Many congratulated the lady after she shared how people reacted to the business when she started

A young Nigerian lady celebrated as she bought her mother a brand-new car in a now-viral video.

The lady, who sells herbs, popularly known as agbo, shared a video of the moment she presented the car to her mother.

A Nigerian lady who sells herbs commonly known as agbo makes headlines for buying mum a brand-new car. Photo: @aishnaturaleaf

In the video by @aishnaturaleaf on TikTok, the young lady’s mother jumped for joy as her daughter drove the car to her shop.

In the caption, the lady shared how her mother stood by her when people mocked her business.

She said:

“Today is a dream come true for me. They said she won’t bring anything out of this agbo work. Guess who stood by me MY MUM. So I owe her more than this.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as agbo seller buys mum new car

The lady’s video went viral, and many congratulated the young lady and her mother on the new car.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Damilola said:

"Aisha all your children will bring happiness to you the way you make you mom happy."

@IDEY said:

"Omoh. God help me too I own my mom a lot she’s my life anyway congratulations mama it won’t be her coffin. insha Allah."

@pepisko814 said:

"At first she thought it her daughter’s new ride until she know say na she get ham God bless you for putting that smile on her face."

Mammie Gold said:

"Wow this is huge More wins I wish to do this for my mum too this year I pray."

Ayam_me__said:

"I pray God should bless me to fulfill this for my mum too,congratulations mama."

@Honeypour cakes said:

"Congratulations mum. See me smiling. I will definitely do this for my mum very soon by God’s grace."

@iremmy varieties said:

"Congratulations. I pray that all responsible parents will eat the fruit of their labour ,by the grace of God."

@ONE AND ONLY KIITAN said:

"I’m happy walai I wish to do this for my mom also soon ya Allah."

