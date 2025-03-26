A University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) final year student named Anita shared what she saw on her dad's status

The young lady shared a screenshot of her father's status and how he described her on WhatsApp

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on her father's looks and the WhatsApp status post

A young lady named Anita decided to check her father's status and did not expect what she saw.

The University of Port Harcourt final year student shared a screenshot of her father's status.

In a video by @chef_annie001 on TikTok, the lady shared how her father described her on his status.

Her father wrote:

"Good morning Ebenezer. I am so happy to be alive today and i am just in my shop selling. My daughter Anita Ezinne is in final year in UNIPORT, very big school. you are blessed my daughter.

"Have a nice day my Whatsapp people. God will prosper your own children in Jesus name Amen.”

In the caption, the lady said:

“POV: You viewed your father's status. Jesus, Daddy why na. My daddy is something else.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's father's WhatsApp status

@Vee said:

“His DM: Amen Nna, God bless you and your family, You're basking in the glory of God.”

@𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢e said:

“Awnn. He even the add emoji. I'm jealous.”

@Temsfabric Place said:

“But he write really well IMO, his spelling are all correct and I love his use of full stop.”

@pyt_jolie said:

“The fact that you proud to post him just ignore the comments hun.”

@bigbaby said:

“I wonder why people behave this way, those that are talking bad about the man how is your own father abi una think say na every girl dey hide her papa."

@Mercylove said:

“I wish my parents were alive to be proud of me.”

@MJ said:

“How I read it the first time "I'm just in the shop selling my daughter Anita Ezinne" im so sorry”

@P.B.P said:

“No respect for parents again, because they want to trend, Gen-z what are you guys turning into.”

@OGE said:

“Una Dey talk oo go see the papa wey ezechi post him throwback the man fine dye. It’s old age and it’s a blessing to reach this age."

In related stories, a young lady assisted her father at his vulcanizer workshop while another saluted her father, who worked as an Okada man during her NYSC.

Lady's father complains about her nails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady became viral after her father reacted to the long nails she had, saying that no man would marry her with such nails.

The man was also filmed telling his daughter that even her mother-in-law would cancel her after seeing her long, fixed, painted nails.

Many who came across the funny video were amused and shared their opinions on his stance about her nails.

