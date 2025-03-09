The little brother of a bride represented her late father on her traditional marriage ceremony, sparking reactions

Viral photos and video showed when she knelt before him for prayers, while holding a glass of wine

Many who came across the posts shared their view on the young boy’s duty at his big sister’s wedding

A little boy went viral after representing his late father at his elder sister’s wedding.

Photos from the wedding showed where he prayed for the couple who knelt before him.

A young boy prays at his elder sister's wedding, as he represents their late father. Photo: @mhizdesire443

Source: TikTok

In a photo post shared by @mhizdesire443 on TikTok, the little boy was seen holding a glass of wine as his elder sister knelt before him.

He also prayed for the couple before passing the phone to his mother who sat beside him.

The video was captioned:

“So many people asking me y my Small bro is blessing my sister/ I pray for you may ur Father be alive to witness ur big day.”

Watch the video below:

Traditional wedding video stirs reactions

Many who came across the video were amazed at the actions of the little boy, while some countered it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Playmaker said:

"Traditionally the eldest man in the family should bless the couple in place of the late father."

Ruth| Digital marketer said:

"This reminds me of my dad. So happy your brother is doing the blessing because is real, not uncles that don't mean well. Your home is blessed."

Isabella Baby said:

"This marriage will last in love and blessings as they say God listen to children's prayer may God listen to your prayers for ur sister."

KING’S Global said:

"It mustn’t be your uncle that will replace your late father as long as you have a brother as first son be it little or big,he can represent your late father and bless your union it’s a thing of choice."

Elim's said:

"You people shouldn't do what will make ur ancestors angry......no matter how bad ur uncle's are is the right of ur eldest one to bless you."

@Nurse Nk said:

"una no get uncle?"

@Davidline Peter said:

"Make una the play I don’t mind going to my maternity home to bring uncle to do it but u see my papa brothers they can NEVER do it so my dear u did a good job joor."

Couple kneels as bride's younger brother prayed for them as representative of their late father. Photo: @mhizdesire443

Source: TikTok

Source: Legit.ng